Fastly, the company responsible for the global Internet blackout

For 45 minutes this morning (Spanish time), a significant part of the Internet stopped working. Users attempting to visit a wide variety of websites, from El País to Amazon via Reddit, Hulu and the White House, they received a blank page and an error message telling them that the connection was not available.

The errors were concentrated in large websites with high traffic, but they were not universal: users in some places, such as Berlin (Germany), did not report any problems during the hack.

The global blackout on the Internet portrays the weakness of the most important Network in history (Photo by Leon Neal / .)

The cause of the outage was quickly identified as a problem with the “edge cloud” provider Fastly. Within minutes, the company admitted on a status page that it was experiencing problems. With the exception of some providers, such as the BBC, which had backup systems, all affected websites had to wait for Fastly to fix the error before they could restore service.

The incident was resolved in about an hour, but it did leave some disturbing questions hanging in the air. The main: How is it possible that a good part of an infrastructure such as the internet, which was born to avoid the problems of centralized systems, collapses due to the failure of a single company?

Fastly offers a content delivery network service, or CDN. When it works, a CDN is supposed to improve the speed and reliability of the Internet. Instead of all visitors to a website having to connect to the servers run by that company – which may not even be in the same country as them – they contact Fastly, which runs huge server farms in everyone who host copies of their clients’ websites.

This means that the page loads faster for the user, because the physical signals don’t have to travel as far. It also improves website reliability by ensuring that if there is a large traffic spike, it reaches Fastly’s servers first, which are designed to handle high traffic.

Read more

Fastly is one of the leading CDN providers: others are Cloudflare and CloudFront from Amazon. But, to give an idea of ​​how respected Fastly is, Amazon’s own retail website runs through Fastly, rather than CloudFront, and has done so since May 2020.

Fastly is an American company founded in 2011 in San Francisco that has about 1,000 employees and has many clients. The cloud is where the services we access without being on our device are hosted: from Gmail to Dropbox to any page on the internet or the devices we have at home, such as Alexa or Google Home.

What has gone wrong with Fastly?

A spokesperson for Fastly said in a statement that “We have identified a service configuration that has caused disruptions to our POPs “ -points of presence, the worldwide network of server farms that Fastly manages- “globally and we have disabled that setting. Our global network is working again.” It seems likely that the problem turns out to be a simple configuration error that caused a cascading failure, as a small problem triggers a bigger one, triggers an even bigger one, and so on.

The global blackout has made it clear that the Internet is in the hands of a few hands and when something fails in these hands, everything falls. It is the paradox of the most decentralized and powerful network in history.

More news that may interest you: