MIT researchers discovered a couple of years ago that 24-hour fasting activates a metabolic change in mice, which makes your intestines improve your intestinal stem cells.

The intestinal stem cells It is a small group of passive stem cells that are activated if necessary and have the power to generate all the cell types of the intestine, and as people age, this function begins to decrease, which can lead to a more inefficient stomach than Among other things, it makes us gain weight with age.

Intermittent fasting

The intestine has a high rate of cell regeneration due to the wear and tear it undergoes in the functions of degradation and absorption of nutrients and evacuation of unnecessary remains. Roughly, the entire cell population is renewed once a week. That is why in the organ there is a large volume of stem cells in constant division that give rise to various cell types that make up the intestine.

The researchers found that the fast of just one day caused intestinal cell regeneration will double. While the test has yet to be done in humans, the biology behind these stem cells is not much different than ours.

The experiment, carried out on young and adult mice, allowed the researchers to see how, on an empty stomach, cells break down fatty acids instead of glucose, which would make stem cells, the source of all new cells, become more regenerative. Decreasing the calories in the diet has beneficial effects on the health of the body, so a 24-hour fast would enhance this effect.

People with diabetes or metabolic diseases should definitely consult a doctor before trying such an extreme diet. It is not for everyone, but the results achieved by fasting seem to mimic cell autophagy or ‘cell cleansing’ of damaged cells. Furthermore, the evidence of intermittent fasting, although increasing, not yet complete and contraindications also appear: If you want to fast, you have to take into account many factors related to lifestyle, such as diet quality patterns, physical activity and hours of sleep. In no case can it be recommended in isolation without addressing these issues

Share

Fasting for just one day causes intestinal cell regeneration to double, according to a new study.