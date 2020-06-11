After being inactive for more than four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mexican soccer will return to the fields in late July.

Liga MX President Enrique Bonilla announced that the next Apertura tournament will start on July 24.

In addition to the return, Bonilla reported that since the Apertura 2020 a playoff will be included that will increase the number of teams classified to the postseason, from eight to 12.

Although the country is going through the most critical moment of the pandemic, with record numbers of infections and deaths, health authorities have authorized the return of professional sports, but without an audience, since last week, as a measure to mitigate the transmission of the virus.

As of Tuesday night, Mexico reported 124,301 infections and at least 14,696 deaths, although authorities have said the numbers would be higher.

With a view to an eventual return to face-to-face training, all First Division teams have been testing for the coronavirus since last week.

So far, 35 members of the highest category have been positive asymptomatic. Goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco and Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada (Santos), Argentine striker Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey) and Colombian Francisco Meza (Tigres), have been the only ones to have made their cases public.

Liga MX unveiled a protocol for the return on the eve that includes four points before the return to the matches. First it is the realization of tests, then the return to face-to-face training in groups of six players, then the return to training with full squad and finally the matches with restrictions on the greetings, celebrations and previous ceremonies.

According to the agency, the protocol was approved by the health authorities at the federal level.

The health emergency caused the suspension of the Clausura tournament on March 15, when 10 of the 17 dates on the regular calendar had already been played. It was the first time in the professional era, which started in the 1943-44 season, that a tournament was canceled and ended with the title deserted.

Under the new format, only the first four teams advance directly and the other eight face each other to decide who is still alive in matches to a single matchup at home of the team with the most points.

REPECHAJE

The repechage was created to give justice to the competition. Back in the 1991-92 campaign, it was still played in Mexico with groups, and the first two of each were those that classified the Liguilla.

But there were times when a third and even fourth in some sector scored more points than a second place in another group, so there was an injustice in sport.

That is why the repechage was created, to find parity, not for business … That’s what they said. The worst second places were against teams that had made more units than they were in round trip games and the winners advanced.

Now the repechage will return, not for lack of sports justice, but because the clubs after suspending Clausura 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, need to recover economically and although from the outset there will be no people in the stadiums, the transmission of the games will help everyone. senses.

“It is a proposal that was put on the table and approved. For now it will stay and as everything will be analyzed two to three seasons from now, and after this it will be submitted again to the working tables to see if it continues” said Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX.

From now on, the clubs will qualify in this way to the finals: the first four of the table will go straight to the quarterfinals; from place five to 12, they will play a game to direct elimination, as follows: The 5 against. on 12, 6 against 11, 7 against 10 and 8 against 9. Games will take place in a single match at the club’s stadium with the best position in the table. In the event of a tie there will be no overtime, the pass will be defined as a penalty shootout.

The four winners will join the top-ranked fourth. The teams will be sown according to their points and now, the normal Liguilla will be played.

It was 12 years ago, at the Clausura 2008, when the playoff was last played. On that occasion two series were established, Pachuca-San Luis and Atlas-Necaxa.

This system has given three tournament champions. The first was Pachuca in the Winter of 1999, defeating Cruz Azul; the second was Morelia in the Winter of 2000, beating Toluca and the third was Chivas del Guadalajara, who beat Toluca in the final.

Today within the new reality of Mexican soccer, there is a new way of competition, a new way of classifying the Liguilla.

OTHER COMPETENCES

Women. The Women’s League will start on July 24 and the final will be on December 13. Players may register from 15 years.

The final. The series for the Copa MX title: Monterrey-Xolos, has dates. The first leg will be played on September 16, the return on 23.

