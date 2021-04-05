Fasting before starting a healthy diet accelerates weight loss and regulates blood pressure, according to a new study

Hearing about intermittent fasting and its incredible benefits is nothing new. It is well known that in recent months its popularity has increased considerably, not in vain during 2019 and 2020 it was one of the three diets with the most searches online. The truth is that fasting can be a great alternative to improve health, prevent chronic diseases and lose weight The new news? Recently a study found that starting a new healthy diet regimen with a period of fasting increases its benefits for health and body weight.

The study published in late March by Nature Communications was conducted by researchers at the Max Delbruck Center for Molecular Medicine in Berlin. It was based on the observation of 71 volunteers with metabolic syndrome and hypertension, who followed a new diet for a period of 3 months. All participants followed the DASH diet, designed to improve blood pressure by focusing on eating produce, whole grains, and lean meats. The group was divided into two parts; the only difference was that half of the participants started the diet with a five-day fasting period without solid food. The researchers found that all participants benefited from following the diet, however the fasting group saw more positive results for their body weight and blood pressure compared to peers who did not fast. The positive effects of fasting were maintained even at the end of the three-month diet.

According to the statements of Andras Maifeld, first author of the study and researcher at the Center for Clinical and Experimental Research in Berlin: “Changing to a healthy diet has a positive effect on blood pressure, if the diet is preceded by fasting, this effect is intensify. ” One of the main reasons is that the fasting is a method that significantly improves the gut microbiome.

The study found that fasting dramatically changed the gut microbiome. Flora or microbiota is called the set of bacteria that live in the intestine, some are usually beneficial, others are harmful. The good news is that during fasting in particular the types of beneficial bacteria associated with lower blood pressure multiplied. Fasting acts as a catalyst for protective microorganisms in the intestine and with this health improves very quickly and it has been proven that patients with hypertension can reduce their medication or even stop it completely. Always with adequate medical supervision.

Another aspect that we cannot fail to mention is the effects of intermittent fasting on weight loss. In general terms, intermittent fasting is related to a lower consumption of meals, with this it is very likely that caloric intake will decrease and this is how weight loss is accelerated. What’s more, intermittent fasting improves hormonal function and thus facilitates weight loss, lower levels of insulin, higher levels of growth hormone, and increased amounts of norepinephrine increase the breakdown of body fat and facilitate its use for energy. For this simple reason is that short-term fasting increases metabolic rate by 3.6-14%, which helps you burn even more calories.

In other words, intermittent fasting plays a key role in weight loss. Increase your metabolic rate and reduce the amount of food you eat. According to one study, intermittent fasting can cause a 3 to 8% weight loss over 3 to 24 weeks, which is very hopeful. Additionally, the same study verified that during the first days, there was a loss of 4 to 7% of the waist circumference and with it abdominal fat, which is the type of harmful fat located in the abdominal cavity that accumulates in the organs more important and that it derives in chronic diseases.

However, if done incorrectly, fasting can be counterproductive to metabolism and overall health and well-being. It is very important to pay special attention to the quality of the diet and the health status of each person. While shorter forms of intermittent fasting generally considered safe for most peopleThey are not for everyone and that is why medical supervision will always be essential in the process. Now you know how to start the path to a healthier lifestyle by integrating the intermittent fasting method, it is a solid start to take your health and body weight to another level.

