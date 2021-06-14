Fast! This popular Acer Chromebook laptop that turns into a tablet is almost half the price

Try the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and save $ 234 (Photo: Amazon).

Working from home has been quite an experience, to say the least. He also left your computer as if he had been beaten up. How about an update? What if I told you about an incredible offer, like, for example, this one from Amazon.com to get you a compact, high-scoring laptop?

Right now, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible is on sale for just $ 265, meaning a nearly 50% discount on this hugely popular laptop. So much so, that it has earned a five-star rating from more than 5,000 users.

A laptop that is also a tablet

We confess, we lie: this sleek and incredibly thin Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is actually more than just a laptop. It has an excellent 11.6 ”HD touch screen (with a resolution of 1366×768) and a flexible hinge that rotates 360 ° (hence the name ‘Spin’), so that it can be rotated to any angle to use it as a tablet.

“The quality of the screen is excellent for this price,” says delighted one user who gave it a five-star rating. “I love that it can be used as a tablet, laptop or even dock to watch videos. It is perfectly versatile … We liked it so much that we asked for a second unit ”.

BUY for $ 265 (47% off) at amazon.com

The 411 in the Spin 311: It costs just $ 265 (Photo: Amazon).

All the benefits of Google

This Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a true workhorse, with a Dual-Core Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of memory, and 32GB of internal storage. It even has a USB-C and another USB-A port, and the battery has an unconditional autonomy of 10 hours.

Chromebook has the latest version of ChromeOS installed, so you will access the results faster. Unlike Windows 10 or macOS laptops, which have longer load times and require complicated app downloads, you just have to log into your Gmail account from Google Chrome and voila. In fact, with this Chromebook you can access and download apps from ChromeOS, Linux and Android, which gives it greater versatility.

Read more

“… For this price, it’s an excellent laptop, and I’ve really enjoyed using it,” shares a satisfied Amazon buyer. “ChromeOS has made many improvements and, in addition to Chrome, I use Android and Linux apps. Good power, good battery, powerful USB-C ports, microSD port, excellent touchscreen … ”.

BUY for $ 265 (47% off) at amazon.com

Place Chromebook Spin 311 on the countertop and turn it into a cooking recipe guide (Photo: Amazon).

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Hybrid is ideal for anyone who wants to enjoy the power and ease of use of ChromeOS for an affordable price. If you need a reliable and easy-to-use laptop-tablet combo, look no further – this is it!

“I wasn’t completely sure what to expect, I never had a Chromebook, but I really needed something to work with on my store updates, work stuff and when it starts school,” adds another user who gave it a score of five stars. “It takes a while to get used to, but so far I have loved it! Battery life is as expected, I left it on overnight and the next morning the battery was full. The touch screen has a good response… ”.

At $ 265 (previously $ 499), the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a bargain and a fantastic upgrade for people who work from home!

BUY for $ 265 (47% off) at amazon.com

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We can receive a part of the purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | The microscope function of the new Oppo Smartphone will leave you with your mouth open