fast-paced and emotional final episode

The episode “Truth” (1 × 05) of Falcon and the Winter Soldier (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Malcolm Spellman, since 2021), available on Disney Plus, had prepared us for an explosive ending to the miniseries or, perhaps, its first season according to what has been said of possible ideas for a second . Each of the characters had been positioning themselves for it, and that is what they offer us in the sixth chapter, “One World, One People”.

We return to New York, the main setting for films like The Avengers (Joss Whedon, 2012) or, of course, Spider-Man: Homecoming (Jon Watts, 2017). And the first knock is to see Sam Wilson (Anthonie Mackie) in his new Captain America suit, the must-have vibranium shield and his usual wings. Courtesy of Wakanda.

And they don’t waste time at all: the first fight comes very early, with one of those villains recovered for the occasion. And what they offer us from that moment on is the great superhero show we really wanted to see for the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier or its initial batch of episodes, the sheer trepidation to which we are accustomed in this saga, the simple taste for the most sensational action of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The marvelitas show and eloquence

All the important characters that had participated in this Disney Plus series, except the most charismatic, come together in this long sequence during which the sustained confrontation gives us chills, we want to cheer on the protagonists and someone, unexpectedly, seems to redeem himself.

And, in the interlude, they reveal to us the identity of a dark character On which it had already been speculated correctly, so what happened in WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, 2021) is repeated in relation to the fundamental villain of said miniseries: the followers of the Marvelitas adventures do not have a fool’s hair. Although sometimes we lose the pot a bit with the intervention of interdimensional demons, something for which, fortunately, there was no material in Falcon and the Winter Soldier (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

But tragedy seemed inevitable, and Malcolm Spellman and his team don’t shy away from it. Because there is no honesty in very happy endings. And what follows is an inspiring speech that makes our hair stand on end and makes it very clear that Sam Wilson is a worthy successor to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as Captain America.

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​is better than ‘WandaVision’

After all this mess, it is necessary to give the last stitches to the pending threads. That’s what that charismatic character who had not intervened, but through his own dark side of Alfred Pennyworth, deals with that. On the other hand, John Walker (Wyatt Russell) becomes who he should thanks to the ambiguous Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), which is a promise that we can see them again after Falcon and the Soldier. Winter, in one of the next films or television series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But the best thing is how wonderful it makes us feel how Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) dares to complete his redemption list, and what Sam Wilson does for Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), that we are very excited.

The awareness of racism that still weighs heavily on American society is insisted upon, and a very appropriate response is given to it. Which contributes in a non-decisive way that, in short, this second fiction series about Marvel superheroes on Disney Plus is most satisfactory of WandaVision. The sitcom drama of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) was curious and enigmatic to a greater extent and its villain, more playful and interesting, there is no doubt.

But it is evident to us that Falcon and the Winter Soldier (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) build your journey much better and make more use of your resources and also the time it has in its, for now, six episodes. And, paradoxically, it ultimately moves us more. That they continue on this path.

