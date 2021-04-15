‘Fast & Furious’: Justin Lin doesn’t rule out a crossover with ‘Jurassic World’ and Michelle Rodriguez explains why it makes sense

Certainly any day ‘Fast & Furious’ hits the roof. It is what you have to be forced to raise the stakes from one movie to the next, and go for the ninth installment: ideas are running out. Hence any madness is put on the table. The last? A crossover between this adrenaline-fueled saga starring Vin Diesel and ‘Jurassic World’. By proxy, it can, basically because both sagas are the most successful of the studio that produces them: Universal, a connecting link of course has been enough to involve several members of the ‘Fast & Furious 9’ team when it comes to shuffling said possibility.

“I never say never ever because part of our philosophy is to avoid labels and make sure we don’t get boxed in“, said director Justin Lin that, as a veteran of the saga, he knows his thing about looking for new unexplored paths with which to surprise fans of ‘Fast’. And, although it is true that mixing the Toretto team with The dinosaurs headed by Chris Pratt is already extreme madness, for one of the mainstays of the Fast Family it makes perfect sense.

“I love it! They can count on me!”, Starts Michelle Rodriguez. “We’ve been talking about it recently, strangely enough. It’s that once you hit a certain limit, you have nowhere else to go, so the only option is to cross marks and merge. It’s what big corporations do to each other when they get too big, you know what I mean? You have to unite the brands and bet on a merger. The only thing that gets in the way is the lawyers and the firms, because generally the brands you are trying to merge belong to different firms or whatever. But what if it is under the same umbrella? I do not know. I’m just saying it works“.

Not even the sky is the limit

Dinosaurs? Why not? Total, with ‘Fast & Furious 9’ we go to outer space … At least that is what all the clues indicate. And it is that after numerous slips, that if the comments of Ludacris, that if the accidental “confirmation” of Rodriguez, finally the new trailer of the next adventure of Dom and company directly shows the definitive evidence: a rocket car for which it looks like the sky is not the limit.

For this, one of the moments of the most recent advance of ‘Fast 9’, we have asked Lin, who has not said yes directly … but almost. “For us a rule has always been not to limit ourselves with ‘Fast & Furious’ and if we are lucky enough to make another installment, the idea is that it will be a challenge. We also consider that if we are going to go further, we have to make sure it is not without reason. And then, while we were developing ‘Fast 9’, it became very apparent that if we were going to go that far, we had to find a real emotional reason for it.. We talked about it and when it got real I turned to Vin [Diesel]We looked at each other and said, this is the moment“.