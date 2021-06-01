‘Fast & Furious’ could have a ‘crossover’ with ‘Jurassic World’

Universal Pictures knows perfectly well that Fast & furious it’s a gold mine. Proof of this is that, to date, there are 10 feature films in the franchise (9 from the main saga and a spin-off). While two additional films will arrive in the future to close a story that seemed to have no end, it is clear that Fast & Furious is far from disappearing. In fact, it is possible that the production company is betting on a crossover with Jurassic World. No, this is not a joke.

Daniel Richtman, a fairly reliable source when it comes to future Hollywood productions, stated on his Patreon that Universal Pictures intends to merge its two popular franchises (via We Got This Covered). So we could see a crossover between Fast & Furious and Jurassic World in the future. At the moment, yes, it seems that the idea is only on the table, but there is nothing concrete yet.

Now this information comes up after Justin lin, director of Fast & Furious 9, hinted at his interest in creating a crossover with the saga of dinosaurs (via ComicBook): «Well, I’ve never said anything to anything. The fact is, part of our philosophy is not to be boxed in or labeled. And that’s all I’m going to say.

Is the future to merge Fast & Furious with Jurassic World?

For its part, Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Letty in Fast & Furious, also opened the door to the idea. According to the actress, there comes a time when a brand no longer has other paths to explore, so merger with another franchise becomes a tempting proposition. “It’s what big corporations do when they get too big. You just have to make the brand and merge them with each other, “he said.

Rodriguez believes that a crossover between Fast & Furious and Jurassic World would not be complicated because both franchises are “under the same umbrella.” Namely, both belong to Universal Pictures, which would avoid multiple obstacles. But before imagining Dominic Toretto knocking out a Tyrannosaurus Rex and then escaping in a nitrous oxide muscle car, the reality is that each one still has stories to tell individually.

Fast & Furious 9 is about to hit theaters around the world (June 24), without forgetting the other two films that will close the curtain on its main story. For their part, the dinosaurs will once again try their luck on the big screen with Jurassic World: Dominion, whose premiere is scheduled for the June 10, 2022.

