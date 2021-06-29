‘Fast & Furious 9’: The Fast Family plays it before a minefield in this exclusive clip

‘Fast & Furious’ returns from the hand of a Fast Family more explosive than ever. Dom, Letty, Roman, Tej and Ramsey make it clear in this exclusive clip that advances how strong the action scenes of the ninth installment come, a film that features the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Nathalie Emmanuel, of course; but also with Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang or the incorporation of John Cena.

‘Fast & Furious 9’, directed by the veteran of the saga Justin Lin, who was already behind the cameras of ‘Full throttle: Tokyo Race’ or ‘Fast & Furious 5’, gives everything in terms of action it means, raising the bar again with its fast-paced and adrenaline-pumping scenes. Among them stands out the sequence to which this short aperitif belongs, some ideal images to remember that the team of this franchise continues to turn to offer the best action.

The Fast Family does not think about it and steps on the accelerator in a chase that leads them to the dangerous minefield that is going to make it very difficult, a small mission within a most intense adventure that represents a double challenge for these veterans of car racing. And this time the one who gives them war is none other than Dom’s brother, Jacob Toretto, a character played by Cena. Jake makes it difficult for this elite team by turning to Cipher (Charlize Theron), a villain with unlimited resources and a tremendous desire for revenge after her defeat in ‘Fast & Furious 8’. The thing looks fast-paced and very intense in the face of the new ‘Fast’ that hits theaters this July 2.

The perfect mix

“This thing is not more than 110, let’s see, what do I do ?!”, then play it Roman, step on it and pray. And it is that the solution that Dom presents to the minefield they have encountered is, of course, bet on being faster than ever and furiously cross those meters loaded with traps to escape from the military trying to hunt them down. The result of this bet on risk is an exciting chase that it was shot in the purest Fast style: making cars jump through the air … but really.

And is that one of the best things about this saga is its mix of practical effects with the most widely used today: green screen, something that works like a charm on camera. Following the warning “everyone in cover” the team of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ takes positions to shoot a few moments loaded with danger in the face of the rubble that ends up surrounding everything and other controlled stunts … So how can it not be spectacular on the big screen !? Brutal.