Fast & Furious 9 swept!

Fast and Furious 9 said present! The movie brought down Godzilla vs. Kong and other hits in its opening weekend, despite only having released in eight countries.

After its launch in less than 10 countries, Fast & furious 9 took first place in the box office in a first international opening weekend. Thus, the film enters the competition to see if it maintains this position after being released in USA.

Despite constant delays for the ninth installment of the popular action-racing franchise, Universal studios decided that this would be released in theaters of 8 nations last weekend, among which was China, a country that has welcomed the saga very well. So much that The Fate of the Furious Y Furious 7 are, respectively, the second and third highest grossing production in the country, only below Avengers: Endgame.

This is why the production company decided to allow the project to debut, but that the wait in the United States would continue, since it will not be seen North America until June 25.

However, this limitation was not an impediment to steal the first place of the best international weekend of the year, thus displacing Godzilla vs. Kong, who was leading the podium so far.

According to studies done by the magazine Variety Fast and Furious was expected to gross 160 million in total in its first three days on the billboard, but only in China it has already achieved 105 million and in only 7 more countries, another 122.

Thus, the feature film surpasses that of Adam Wingard, which opened with 121 million, despite being published in 38 nations, 30 more than F9.

Cast

The film, which promises to be the best of the series to date, brings the protagonists back to the big screen Vin Diesel What Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez What Letty, Tyrese Gibson What Roman pearce Y Ludacris What Tej Parker. In addition, it will feature the introduction of John Cena What Jakob Toretto Y Helen mirren What Magdalene shaw. For its part, Sung kang will surprisingly return in his role as They have.