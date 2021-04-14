‘Fast & Furious 9’: Sung Kang talks about Han’s return and the fan campaign that made it possible

If Letty’s return seemed miraculous to us, Han’s return from the dead feels like the descent of all gods. Let’s remember that the last time we saw Sung Kang’s character was inside a wrecked car as a result of a spectacular accident caused by the pursuit of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in ‘Fast & Furious 6’; small detail that made it a bit difficult to incorporate (but really) the character of Statham into the family. Total definitely the team of ‘Fast & Furious’ has decided to close this tragic moment that we live in Tokyo with a happy ending, giving fans exactly what they were asking for.

#JusticeForHan is the furious version of the #RealeseTheSnyderCut, a fan campaign that will undoubtedly have influenced Vin Diesel and Universal’s decision to resurrect another member of the Fast Family. This hashtag made a lot of noise, something that Kang was not expecting and for which he is very grateful. “The whole #JusticeForHan thing, It made me think, ‘Wow, there are actually people who appreciate the work I did’“Kang stated in a recent interview with Empire.” Immersed in my own Hollywood struggle, as an Asian-American, when I sit in my darkest hours, I think: ‘There are actually people from all over the world who appreciate what I did with that character.‘”.

And so much that they appreciate it! Twice we have seen Han crushed against the asphalt (‘Full throttle: Tokyo Race’ and ‘Fast 6’) and both times he has returned like a messiah, all because of the enthusiasm of the fans of this adrenaline-fueled franchise. “This is a once in a lifetime experience, this whole ‘Fast & Furious’ journey. How do they kill you multiple times and keep coming back? Come on, it’s just crazy“.

Protecting what’s important

Han’s return underscores that the heart and skeleton of this saga are car racing, yes, but also family. Whether there are blood ties or not, what motivates Toretto and company is the loyalty that unites them, something that reaches its maximum splendor with the reincorporation of Kang’s character and the signing of a doubly dangerous villain for the ninth installment. John Cena joins the saga to ally himself with Charlize Theron’s character, Cipher, but on top of that he does it as Dom’s brother, Jakob Toretto.

On July 2 we will finally see how the family deals with this member who has been seduced by the dark side, and we will discover new impossible scenes, at the level of that of the submarine that we saw in ‘Fast & Furious 8’?