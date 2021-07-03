‘Fast & Furious 9’ – Self-critical on what

In June 2019, just after that season, the president of Real Zaragoza Christian Lapetra pronounced one of those phrases that have remained in history, at least, for the history of a zaragocismo that in recent years has suffered (and still continues suffering) from everything: “Self-critical in what?” To understand us: It may have been a bad season, but they had done very well. Always the fault of others. It is the teacher who has me mana. You know, politics and stuff.

I don’t know if after ‘Fast & Furious 9’ those responsible will be autocratic, but it does give the feeling that they have not done it with the previous installments. And then what happens happens: That one ends up dying of success by falling into the error of offering more … without more. More, no more. That’s ‘Fast & Furious 9’, as you might expect, more of the same. But nothing more than more of the same. And at the sixth (counting from the fourth) simply offer more as it is no longer the same. Tiring Boring By repetition. By reiteration.

And it is that no matter how much Vin Diesel and those around him fill their mouths with “the family”, after so many films we are still at the same point. So many movies later and Roman is still the typical nigga who says things like “the bitch”, “shit” and “wow.” One could still say that Dominic Toretto has evolved somewhat. But also that the only two characters who dared to cast a shadow on it ended up in ‘Hobbs & Shaw’. Because ‘Fast & Furious’ It’s Vin Diesel. And Vin Diesel does not seem to give for more.

Make no mistake: Enjoy the fourth installment and clap at the end of the fifth. I had a good time with the sixth and the seventh, but with the eighth I ended up looking at the time. Interest has waned as the most difficult still became to repeat the same pattern with different vehicles, each larger. To the point of turning what seemed like a meme into reality. That is why they go into space. The meme made into film. And something that should be cool on paper ends up being as ridiculous as ‘Moonraker’.

Exactly like ‘Moonraker’. Then came Martin Campbell (twice) and Sam Mendes and they showed that it is not about doing it “faster” or “furious”, but about doing it well. Because if you do it right, it always works. Tony Stark could die from something because he could die. Now Han reappears just because, because in this franchise even the really bad guys can turn out to be really good at any moment. Snapping fingers. And I don’t mean Shaw. Because “family” is everything.

For the family! Cause and at the same time solution of all the problems of life.

Nothing matters in ‘Fast & Furious’, specially in ‘Fast & Furious 9’. You know that everything is going to be fine and that no one is going to die. That Dominic Toretto is the host and that the world revolves around him. That wherever they go they will not encounter any difficulties that they cannot solve by snapping their fingers. There is no tension, there is no uncertainty. And even the opposite is threatened: It is the bench of the Government party applauding the Government. More of the same without being more spectacular, but more exhausting. And tiring.

Or die of success. I can’t finish without comparing it to the franchise of ‘Mission: Impossible’, where being essentially the same, just the opposite occurs: Each new installment seems even fresher than the previous one. Perhaps not more spectacular, but more exciting. Keeping your feet on the ground and betting on credibility. And where characters like Simon Pegg seem like something more than Ethan Hunt’s friend that he takes out of a drawer when he needs someone to tell him a couple of jokes.

The difference at first glance and even from the outside seems clear: Tom Cruise seeks to improve himself, while Vin Diesel seems to just live. On the other hand … Cruise does his own stunts, Diesel doesn’t. Hence Ethan Hunt looks like he can die while Dominic Toretto looks immortal. Because one risks his ass while the other is comfortably seated. And that accommodation and absence of risk is what has been transferred, above all, to ‘Fast & Furious 9’. Autocratic … on what, what for?

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex