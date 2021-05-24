‘Fast & Furious 9’ resurrects the international box office with more than 160 million dollars in one weekend

Hollywood had all its hopes pinned on Dominic Toretto and everything indicates that he and his bugas will be prepared to emerge successfully from this year’s biggest challenge: to fill theaters again as before the pandemic. Although there have already been pleasant surprises at the box office, such as the miracle that was’ Father there is only one 2 ‘in our country or’ Godzilla vs. Kong ‘globally, the industry hopes that ‘Fast & Furious 9’ will achieve a box office that completely eliminates the feeling that “theaters are doomed”.

Justin Lin’s film is going to have a staggered release throughout the world, reaching the United States at the end of June and Spain on July 2, for example. But in countries like Russia, South Korea or China it has already been released, and the first figures that reached us were only the prelude to the blockbuster that was to come. ‘Fast & Furious 9’ has grossed $ 162.4 million in its first week in theaters, and thanks to this the franchise has exceeded $ 6 billion worldwide. It is already the best international debut of a Hollywood movie since the pandemic began.

Of these, 135.6 million come from China, making it the second largest premiere of the ‘Fast’ saga in the country after ‘Fast & Furious 8’ and its 184 million dollars and in the second best premiere of a Universal movie. It has also managed to be the first Hollywood premiere in China to premiere above $ 100 million since ‘Avengers: Endgame’. ‘F9’ had already started its journey in the Asian giant on a very good footing.

The film has also been a success in South Korea, where it has been in theaters since Wednesday to take advantage of the holiday in the country, becoming the largest premiere of the pandemic and the best of the saga in the country. In Hong Kong, it has achieved the best opening of the action franchise and the best debut since the beginning of the pandemic. In Russia it has also been the best premiere of the pandemic, and in Saudi Arabia it has directly had the highest opening weekend collection in history.

Thank you from the Fast family

To celebrate the blockbuster, and especially the spectacular figure from China, the film team led by Vin Diesel has made this video thanking the public for their support. In Spain we will continue waiting until July 2 to vibrate again in cinemas with the Fast family.