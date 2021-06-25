‘Fast & Furious 9’, record in the era of the pandemic

The ninth movie in the action saga, ‘Fast & furious 9‘has become the highest grossing of the era of the pandemic in North America after grossing 7.1 million dollars during its premiere on Thursday. The film began screening at 7:00 p.m. (local time) in 3,100 cinemas, which today will be expanded to 4,179 screens, the highest number since theaters reopened.

The film is expected to raise around $ 60-70 million over the weekend, which will undoubtedly be a huge win for Hollywood and theaters as the last film in the franchise, the spin-off. ‘Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw’, arrived in 2019 with a gross of 5.8 million in its first day and 60 throughout the weekend.

Both the new installment of ‘Fast & Furious’ and the Marvel Studios film, ‘Black Widow’ should be the queens of summer and greatly help the recovery of cinema, with an important difference between the two, since the first reaches theaters exclusively (its launch on VOD will take approximately six weeks), while the second will have a simultaneous release both in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access.

F9 has already broken several international records and is approaching $ 300 million in 23 markets. Thus, lasaga has become the fifth highest grossing franchise worldwide with 6.2 billion dollars, surpassing the ‘X-Men’ saga. In addition, the film will continue its international deployment throughout the summer, still remaining important markets such as the United Kingdom, where it arrives this weekend, or Spain, whose release will arrive on July 2.

Directed by Justin Lin, the film features Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Charlize TheronyCardi B.