‘Fast & Furious 9’ launches new trailer focused on the Fast Family and a very “space” car

The slip of Michelle Rodriguez responding to the clues released by Ludacris, another member of the Fast Family, had made it clear that, indeed, Maybe the rumors of a possible trip to space with ‘Fast & Furious 9’ were not as crazy as they seemed. “Nobody was supposed to know!” Exclaimed the indignant actress who blamed the delay caused by the pandemic: “when a film is not released and is left parked, things come out,” she added. Now it is the promotion of the film itself that adds fuel to the fire by launching a tremendous moment as the closing of the new trailer that starts the countdown towards the premiere (finally) on July 2.

Look that this trailer is full of incredible scenes, but nothing can overshadow that moment in which we see Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) securing with duct tape some suits that look like a strange cross between diver and astronaut, to launch themselves to “fly” inside a rocket car? which … is clearly going to surpass the submarine we saw in ‘Fast & Furious 8’!

Well, rather, practically nothing can compete with this comical pair soaring through the sky, because that “I don’t want to die” pronounced by Gibson certainly finds competition in the “Pull the brakes, dear” intoned by the Shaw matriarch, Helen Mirren herself. So to the explosive action, with all that destruction that had been progressing in the first images and that we now confirm is the fault of the use of magnets! the comedy touches that also characterize this saga are added. “It’s a bad time to say it but … I’m not driving,” confesses Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), underlining that with the new installment of this successful Universal franchise, we expect as many laughs as adrenaline surges.

Fast family, more than ever

Another of the vital points of the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga is undoubtedly its commitment to keep the Fast Family together and play with these ties, something that is complicated in ‘Fast 9’ thanks to the incorporation of the character played by John Cena. Jakob Toretto, Dom’s brother, teams up with the villain Cipher (Charlize Theron) to give the protagonists of an adventure a lot of war which also reinforces those family plots by rescuing a beloved character from the dead. Han (Sung Kang) returns to team up with Toretto and company, and stand up to a lousy bad guy with too many aces up his sleeve.

* ‘Fast & Furious 9’, after multiple date changes caused by COVID-19, hits Spanish cinemas on July 2.