‘Fast & Furious 9’: Justin Lin on the “constant problem” of keeping Paul Walker alive in the series

This summer the engines of the cars of Toretto and company will roar again. On July 2, ‘Fast & Furious 9’ hits Spanish cinemas, the penultimate installment of the action franchise spearheaded by Vin Diesel. The end of this impressive story cannot be completely complete because unfortunately the Fast family has been mourning the death of Paul Walker since the actor died in a car accident in 2013.

The franchise decided to pay tribute to Walker by keeping Brian O’Conner alive, his character, who said goodbye to the band in an emotional scene in ‘Fast & Furious 7’, shot with the help of Walker’s brother, in which Brian’s path separated from Dom’s. This decision poses an added difficulty for the writers and directors of the saga, because a character as important as Brian has to be mentioned in some way, especially as the outcome of the story approaches.

This is how Justin Lin spoke to EW about the “O’Conner affair”: “Yes, that is a constant problem and something I always want to be respectful of. The fact that Brian O’Conner is still alive in this universe has to be addressed. We are considering ‘Fast & Furious 9’ as the first movie of the last chapter, and at some point it’s something I think about and how we can show its presence but in a respectful way. So it is something that is always there. I feel like we’ve done it in 9 in a way that I feel good about, but as we get closer to the end of the series, it’s something I’ll keep thinking about constantly.

Family, returns and resurrections

That end will come with the last two ‘Fast & Furious’ films, which do not yet have a release date. Before that we will see this ninth film, which recently presented its trailer in style. In it we will see how Toretto has to face none other than his brother, played by John Cena. In the cast they return from the basics of the saga, such as Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris or Tyrese Gibson, to recent high-level incorporations such as Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, to surprising resurrections such as that of Han, the character of Sung Kang. ‘Fast & Furious 9’ premieres on July 2.