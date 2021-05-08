‘Fast & Furious 9’: Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez fought to have scenes together for the first time

The ‘Fast & Furious’ saga has been characterized by having a very diverse cast as far as ethnicities are concerned, but In the field of feminism, the action and crazy cars franchise has a pending account. It has been made clear by one of the protagonists, Michelle Rodriguez, who fought from the beginning for the female characters and ended in an open war with the producers and screenwriters in recent years. The actress who gives life to Letty threatened to leave the saga if the women did not have more prominence and spoke among themselves.

Finally Rodriguez continues in the saga, so she must be happy with the script for ‘Fast & Furious 9’. At the moment, we now know one of the concrete things that it has achieved: Mia and Letty, two of the female protagonists of ‘Fast & Furious’, will have for the first time scenes together alone in this ninth installment.

“Michelle told me: ‘Auntie, we have never had a scene together. We are always secondary behind the uncles. We do not interact. We have a sisterhood. We have to explore it.’, Jordana Brewster said in an interview with Insider. From that conversation, the two actresses and director Justin Lin raised awareness to delve into the relationship between sisters-in-law Mia and Letty.

“Michelle was like, ‘Dude, we’ve never had a scene together. We’re always secondary with the guys. We don’t interact. We have a sisterhood. We need to explore this,'”? @JordanaBrewster chats w / me about Mia and Letty finally (!) Getting to interact in # F9https: //t.co/lRO6PEQDve pic.twitter.com/qzwF3B1dwR ? not Kristen (@KirstenAcuna) May 5, 2021

Parallel paths

It is true that the paths of Letty and Mia have been parallel but they have crossed little over the years. Both appeared in the first installment of the saga, ‘Full throttle’, getting to sit together at the table at a meal but without exchanging dialogue. Later they did not participate in the second and third films, and the character of Rodriguez appeared in ‘Full throttle: Tokyo Race’ but then did not return until ‘Fast & Furious 6’, in which she became the villain temporarily due to the amnesia. Brewster participated in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh installments but not the eighth.

In any case, it is true that their relationship has been overlooked by the writers for a decade, and it is good news that now the saga can explore it better. “I am very happy that I had the opportunity to do it. And hopefully we will continue to do so, because there is a lot to unearth there.“Bewster concludes.

‘Fast & Furious 9’ hits theaters on July 2.