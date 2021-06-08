Fast & Furious 9 is the surprise of the Cannes Film Festival 2021

‘Fast & furious 9‘It will be seen at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.Fast & furious 9‘. 2021 Cannes Film Festival: the schedule in 10 crushes.

If as pro moviegoers we have something to regret about the COVID-19 crisis, in addition to the cancellation of promising projects, live shows on Instagram of confined stars and the anticipation of the death of theaters caused by the streaming boom, it is the delay of the premiere of ‘Fast & furious 9‘, which went from the announced May 22, 2020 to April 2, 2021 (the day on which the closing of the saga was planned to premiere’Fast & Furious 10‘) and, finally, to July 2 of the same year.

Luckily, from the most allegedly elitist film event on the globe, they have realized this mishap for the seventh art and have decided to honor what is expected to be the oxygen balloon for theaters of half the planet in the coming months.

“‘F9’, the latest installment in Universal’s ‘Fast & Furious’ action franchise, is the announced ‘planetary blockbuster’ to be presented at the Cannes Film Festival,” Variety announced to the delight of lovers of delicious saga of astracanadas tuneras.

Two decades of full-throttle cars contemplate us. It seems incredible that ‘At full throttle‘(Rob Cohen, 2001), a funny film about kind-hearted criminals with gasoline in their veins, is now the beginning of a multi-million dollar franchise with a dozen titles and its own spin-off but, whoever is not used to these industry follies in the XXI century, you must consider if you want to continue rowing against the party of pure entertainment with a flat message: the family is the most important and the cars too.

‘Fast & furious 9‘It can be seen in Spanish theaters from July 2, so its arrival in Cannes will catch us with the homework done but, to warm up the batteries, we remember one of the most spectacular presentations of the French contest that, for the clueless, is not premieres this year when it comes to hosting large North American productions to find a place in homes where it would not end up sneaking in with Leos carax.

