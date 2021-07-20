‘Fast & Furious 9’ is already the highest grossing film so far this year in Spain

Already in his first weekend he pointed ways, starting at full speed and marking the best opening Saturday of the year, with almost 2 million euros raised after hitting 800,000 on Friday. So it is not surprising that in his third week he has managed to get number one. And is that ‘Fast & Furious 9’ It already exceeds 7 million euros in collection in our country, which makes it the highest grossing film of this 2021, at least for the moment.

The latest adventure headed by Dom Toretto has been quite well received in Spain given the circumstances, with the Fast Family flocking to the movies to enjoy the reigning franchise in that of adrenaline blockbusters. In fact, 1.1 million viewers have already come to the cinema to enjoy the ninth installment from one of the most successful original sagas in film history. The film, which has been in 337 theaters and 646 screens this weekend, has been quite successful also internationally, so it already has almost 600 million dollars of collection worldwide, according to Universal.

A hard comeback

‘Fast & Furious 9’, like so many other films, had to delay its premiere as a result of the pandemic so, finally, this proposal led by Vin Diesel has reached theaters more than a year later. What’s more, has been launched in the middle of a very different situation to the one we lived before the health crisis, which is why it is especially commendable that it has managed to wake up the cinemas a bit.

Of course, nostalgia for other times is inevitable when compared to the rest of the films in the saga, because right now ‘Fast 9’ is located in seventh place, far from the close of the top 5 of ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’ (with almost 760 million) and being the tail of the new era of ‘Fast’ (behind are ‘The Fast and the Furious (Full throttle)’, ‘2 Fast 2 Furious (Full throttle 2)’ and ‘Full throttle: Tokyo Race’) , all according to data from Box Office Mojo. We will see how your tour concludes.