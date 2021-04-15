‘Fast & Furious 9’: How the trip to outer space that has been forging years was planned

In the end the team of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ already speaks it directly. Normal. The pandemic has caused such a delay and so many changes to the premiere date, that it was impossible to keep “secret” the most spectacular turn of the film. Justin Lin, speaking to a recent interview with eCartelera, stated that while they were immersed in the development of ‘Fast 9’ “it became very evident that if it was going to go that far, you had to find a real emotional reason for it“, and adds that when the idea began to take shape He spoke with the star of the saga, Vin Diesel, and knew it was time.

Now this filmmaker, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, wanted to give more details about this crazy turn of which we have already seen a brief preview in the latest trailer released by Universal. “[El viaje al espacio exterior] It has been for years in the making. Over the years I have come up with the craziest ideas and we are always trying to find a way to fit them together. And then this movie, I remember that I was working on the script and I found an emotional thread to pull, something that I went around for four months, and when the idea finally came up and I felt it curdled, I mentioned it to Vin. We have been talking about this for years, but the time had come when we could really pull it off. “

For his part, Ludacris, one of the protagonists of the scene, adds that he himself could not believe that they were going to bet on that turn. “I talk to a lot of people who say to me ‘but what else can you do?’ and here is the answer: We can go to fucking outer space! So we continue to surprise, not only the fans but ourselves … I’m freaking out as much as all the fans of the saga. I am very excited. Whenever someone thinks that we cannot achieve the impossible, we go and do it“.

A different Toretto

In addition to commenting on this bet to go to infinity and beyond the hand of a rocket car, Justin Lin wanted to tell us about a new Toretto, a man whose fatherhood has changed, something that this director really wanted to capture.

“Oh, I’m so proud! Since we started with the series we were committed to the idea that if we were lucky enough to continue making deliveries, we would show the growth and evolution of the characters. I have worked closely with Vin throughout my career, and there’s a part of her acting in this movie that I think is more heartfelt and emotional than anything I’ve ever seen before“.

A) Yes next July 2 we can look forward to breathtaking action scenes and lots of excitement … the perfect combo!