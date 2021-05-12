‘Fast & Furious 9’ has a Toretto that no longer lives “from half a kilometer to half a kilometer”

20 years have passed since Dominic Toretto said that “I live half a kilometer in half a kilometer”. He did it hand in hand with Vin Diesel at the start of the second-largest original film franchise on the big screen. Since then ‘Fast & Furious’ has not stopped growing in spectacularity to the point of destroying a car every 49 seconds of film. But this saga has not only upped its ante around action scenes, he has also worked on the evolution of his characters.

Justin Lin himself, director of ‘Tokyo Race’, ‘Even faster’, ‘Fast & Furious 5’, ‘Fast 6’ and now the ninth installment, told us about it in the interview he recently granted to eCartelera: “Since we started with the saga we committed ourselves to the idea that if we were lucky enough to be able to continue making deliveries, we would show the growth and evolution of the charactersHence, Dom is no longer the same man we knew from the illegal races of that first installment in which a loyalty was already sensed that has only grown.

Now in this exclusive piece we discover that Toretto no longer lives “from half a kilometer to half a kilometer” because now he clings to “what is real”: his family. And it is that this other pillar of the saga (along with the cars), and a fundamental piece of ‘Fast & Furious 9’, has not stopped strengthening, with the incorporation of new members, including Dom’s son, someone who has come to considerably change the way in which the protagonist of this saga approaches his life.

Dad Dom

“I have worked closely with Vin throughout my career, and there’s a part of her acting in this movie that I think is more heartfelt and emotional than anything I’ve ever seen beforeThis is how Lin has described to us that “change” that occurs in Dom as a result of his fatherhood, a new role that marks a before and after for this patriarch for whom family issues are more complicated than ever.

And it is that together with his little one, happy turn of the screw for the Fast Family, Jakob Toretto appears to give a lot of war. Dom’s brother, played by John Cena, takes the side of Cipher (Charlize Theron) in ‘Fast & Furious 9’, so the emotional conflict comes juicier than ever accompanying those brutal action scenes how much they make fans enjoy.

* ‘Fast & Furious 9’ finally opens in theaters next friday july 2.