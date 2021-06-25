‘Fast & Furious 9’ gets a better first day at the US box office than ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

It’s the time for the truth. Although the majors have already been unfolding some of the most anticipated films of the season, such as ‘The Warren File: Forced by the demon’ or ‘A quiet place 2’, it’s time to take out the heavy artillery. The films that will really serve to check the health of movie theaters, especially in the United States, where the reopening has been slow and with many of the tapes making simultaneous debut in cinemas and streaming.

‘Fast & Furious 9’ has just landed in 4,000 theaters in the United States and Canada, the largest post-pandemic premiere, and all eyes are on it. Universal has been creating a lot of excitement with the new installment of the adventures of Toretto and company, and the public seems to be responding. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Justin Lin’s film has started its journey in North American cinemas with 7.1 million dollars in the previous screenings on Thursday, which would be the best data of these previews since the pandemic began. In fact, it surpasses the midnight passes of ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’, the latest installment in the ‘Fast’ universe, which made $ 5.8 million in 2019.

The best premiere of the pandemic?

Right now the forecast that is marked for the entire weekend is between 60 and 70 million dollars, which would make it the highest-grossing premiere of the pandemic. And it’s something to celebrate because we’re getting closer and closer to seeing a debut similar to pre-coronavirus times. ‘Fast & Furious 8’ for example made 98.8 million dollars in its first weekend in 2017. Vin Diesel and the others can be proud because they would make a fantastic figure in a market that is still in a very difficult situation, with zones of Canada still with the cinemas closed.

‘Fast & Furious 9’ has already raised almost 300 million dollars thanks to the territories in which it has already been released, such as China, South Korea, Russia or Australia. In Spain it will hit theaters on July 2.