‘Fast & Furious 9’ falls at the Chinese box office after bad reviews and controversy starring John Cena

‘Fast & Furious 9’ starred in an unbeatable and hopeful premiere in China, a vital market when it comes to being victorious at a box office that prays to recover after the coronavirus pandemic. The film, directed by Justin Lin and with Vin Diesel at the helm, It started in the aforementioned country with 59.1 million dollars that ended up becoming 136 at the end of its first weekend in theaters. The problem is that it has now dropped 85 percent heading into its second week on the big screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Thus, with a little more travel, the ninth installment of this successful Universal saga accumulates 185.3 million, which places it only slightly ahead of the spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ , when it was launched in this country. This is a much looser track record than that of some of the franchise’s most successful films., as is the case with ‘Fast & Furious 7’ and ‘Fast & Furious 8’, and it is that both exceeded 390.9 million and 392.8 million respectively.

In addition, according to the North American media, the Chinese ticketing application Maoyan currently projects that ‘Fast 9’ ends up raising around 211.9 million, a figure much lower than that reached by the most recent proposals of the saga, something that of course You have to put it into perspective, always keeping in mind that reluctance that the audience does not stop showing when it comes to going back to the cinema., in a situation that has not completely normalized after the devastating passage of COVID-19.

Possible causes

THR points directly to the bad reviews and the controversy starring John CenaBut it would be wise to keep another factor in mind, one that has always affected blockbusters of this type, but which could be exacerbated in this situation. We are talking about that fan base so loyal that it lifts the film in its first week, but that by going en masse to the premiere, then it leaves an important void in the days that follow.

To this, of course, we must add those not too positive comments that the specialized press has launched and the Cena debacle, actor whose effusive apology seems to have had no effect. “I’m very sorry for my mistakes. Sorry. Sorry. I’m so sorry,” said the interpreter who plays Dom’s brother, Jacob Toretto in ‘Fast 9’, launching himself to pronounce these words in Mandarin to try by all means to fix China’s anger. “I love and respect China and the Chinese people,” Cena said after messing it up, stating that “Taiwan would be the first country to see it,” referring to the film’s premiere. in a territory that China considers a separatist province which it claims as part of the country.

On July 2 it is time to go to support the Fast Family in Spain, one of the countries that has delayed the premiere of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ the most, so we will have to wait to see what happens.