‘Fast & Furious 9’ debuts in China with 59.1 million and could gross 150 in its opening weekend

‘Fast & Furious 9’ will save the cinema. Well, maybe it is an exaggeration, but it is true that the international success that Universal’s film is beginning to have is a sign that the industry is returning to a normality similar to that of before the coronavirus. After having the best post-COVID premiere in Korea a few days ago, now the new installment of the saga of races and soap operas arrives in China at full throttle.

The film directed by Justin Lin has debuted in the largest market in the world today with 59.1 million dollars according to data from The Hollywood Reporter, that could end in a opening weekend of 150 million. The figure marks Universal’s third-best opening day in China, behind other installments in the series, and is second-best at the post-COVID Chinese box office.

‘Fast & Furious 9’ has been released this week in China, South Korea, Russia, Hong Kong and the Middle East, accumulating a total of 69.8 million in the first week. It is expected that he could end on Sunday with a cumulative of between 150 and 180 million dollars, thus beating ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, which so far holds the title of best international premiere (without the US) during the pandemic with 121 million dollars.

Waiting for the right moment to start

American theaters are coming back to life, and titles like ‘A Quiet Place 2’ and ‘Cruella’ (May 28) will arrive in the coming weeks, which could do very well with audiences. But Universal has decided to wait a little longer for the cars of Vin Diesel and company to reach theaters of the country: It is expected that by June 25 the cinemas will be in better condition and will allow the premiere of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ to be as close as possible to what it would have been before the pandemic.

In Spain it will be released a few days later, on July 2.