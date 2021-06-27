‘Fast & Furious 9’ breaks records at the US box office in the best weekend of the pandemic

There is still a little push to get to see premieres of the old ones, of about 100 million dollars, but The arrival of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ at the US box office is reminiscent of pre-pandemic times. The ninth installment of the car series raised only on Friday what others have needed entire weekends to raise.

As reported by Deadline, With 30 million on its first day and a forecast of 68 million by the end of Sunday, ‘Fast & Furious 9’ gets the best post-pandemic premiere in the US., both on your first day and on the weekend. The record was held so far by ‘A quiet place 2’ with 48.3 million.

The most impressive thing is that it has surpassed pre-pandemic premieres such as that of ‘Bad Boys For Life’ (23.6 million on Friday and 62.5 during the weekend) and that of the spin-off of the saga ‘Hobbs & Shaw ‘(23.6 and 60). That of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ is the best debut since ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ in December 2019 (with a very distant 177 million, yes).

The success of Justin Lin’s film and the good maintenance of ‘A Quiet Place 2’ (5.8 million forecast), ‘Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run’ (4.55 million) and ‘The Other Bodyguard 2’ (4.54 million) make this one the best weekend for American theaters since the pandemic began, with a forecast of 95.4 million in total.

In Spain on July 2

Justin Lin returns to direct an installment of the long-running franchise starring Vin Diesel. They return with them Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren. There is only one week left until we see the film in Spanish cinemas, and for us to see if the “crazy cars” of Toretto and company can raise the box office in our country.