‘Fast & Furious 9’ and the danger of seeing spoilers a month before its premiere

Universal Pictures will give an unexpected twist to its strategy with Fast & furious 9, one of the most anticipated films of the year. We knew that the feature film is scheduled for release next June 25th worldwide, however, the producer decided to advance the date by China. According to Deadline, the audience of the Asian country will have the opportunity to enjoy it from May 21. Yes, five weeks before the rest of the world.

It’s common for some blockbusters to get ahead of China, but not that long in advance. The problem that will surely present itself with Fast & Furious 9 is that of the spoilers. There is no doubt that the internet will be flooded with them, as we are talking about five weeks apart from the international premiere. In fact, with Avengers: Endgame something similar happened, since it began to be screened two days earlier in China.

Before its world premiere, it was already possible to find Avengers: Endgame on torrent sites – recorded with mobile phones – which caused some key scenes to reach social networks such as Reddit and Twitter. What happen after? Some fans decided to stay away from the internet to avoid the much hated spoilers. The situation with Fast & Furious 9, however, is that not even a die-hard fan will log out for more than a month.

The importance of the premiere of Fast & Furious 9

Okay, Fast & Furious 9 is far, far from causing the same hype that Avengers: Endgame generated at the time. But there are some points that we must take into account. First of all, we are still going through a pandemic, and the launch of any blockbuster becomes a significant event for the film industry. Regardless of whether or not you’re interested in Fast & Furious 9, its theatrical release represents a boost to the international box office.

Now, if Universal makes a risky decision such as advancing the premiere in China by a month, it runs the risk of the rest of the world eating multiple spoilers. If this happens, the experience of many, many fans will be ruined. On the other hand, It is understandable that Universal intends to fill its coffers as quickly as possible, since Chinese cinemas began to recover from the beginning of the year. You just have to see what happened with Avatar, which once again became the highest-grossing film in history after its re-release in China. Prepare to avoid Fast & Furious 9 spoilers starting in May.

