‘Fast & Furious 9’ already sweeps the box office in Korea and aims to become the largest international premiere of the pandemic

The pandemic has the film industry so turned upside down that even one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year has an absolutely unusual release schedule. ‘Fast & Furious 9’ won’t hit U.S. theaters until June 25, But since May 19 it has already been screened in theaters of countries such as Russia or South Korea.

In Korea, he had a fantastic first day at the box office. At $ 3.4 million, it has become the largest pandemic movie release in the country, snatching the record from ‘Peninsula’, which debuted with 2.9 million dollars. In addition, it is the best premiere of the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga in Korea.

This figure is a very good sign for the international deployment of the film by Vin Diesel and the rest of the ‘Fast’ family. According to forecasts, Justin Lin’s film could gross between 150 and 180 million dollars in its first days in the international market (that is, not counting the United States), thus surpassing the premiere of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, so far Hollywood’s best international premiere during the pandemic, which made $ 121 million before arriving in the United States.

All eyes on China

China, of course, will be key. The one that is already the biggest power in terms of collection receives ‘Fast & Furious 9’ in theaters on May 21 and already has about 10.5 million dollars in the pre-sale alone. But the film is going to sack to exceed those forecasts since it will be available in more than 80% of theaters in the country, according to Variety, some 154,000 screens. But the saga has already worked very well in China with its previous installments, so it sounds like a safe bet.

In Spain we will have to wait a little longer to see it. Universal Pictures will release it in our theaters on July 2.