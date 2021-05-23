‘Fast & Furious 9’ already breaks international box office records

The film industry has received a big boost this week thanks to the premiere in some markets of ‘Fast & furious 9‘, a film that in just a few days has already broken some records. According to IMAX Distribution, the release of F9 set a new record in China by grossing $ 6.5 million from IMAX screens on its opening day, making it the best premiere in the entire series and also the largest opening for any Universal title in the world. China.

The film was also a success in its premiere in Korea, where it had the best opening since December 1, 2019, or in Hong Kong, where F9 obtained the second largest opening on IMAX screens of the Fast & Furious saga despite a 40% of the rooms are closed due to the pandemic.

Finally, and according to Universal itself, this ninth chapter in the saga that began almost 20 years ago and has raised six billion dollars worldwide has become the best international premiere since the pandemic began, adding 127 million dollars. , a figure that logically increases as the weekend progresses.

Directed by Justin Lin (who has already taken over the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the saga), the film stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen. Mirren, Charlize TheronyCardi B. Its North American premiere is scheduled for June 25, July 2 in our country.

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks in that tranquility. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob.