Fast & Furious 7’s legendary Lykan HyperSport up for auction

Enlarge

ACD May 24, 2021

The Lykan HyperSport, the star of one of the most legendary scenes in Fast & Furious, has just gone up for auction.

There are barely a couple of months until the premiere of the latest installment of the Fast and Furious saga and we are all looking forward to enjoying the adventures and car stunts of the film’s protagonists again. We don’t know yet if it will be as spectacular as Fast & Furious 7, one of the most emblematic of the series, although it is expected, at the very least, that it is.

Precisely, one of the most remembered cars in this movie, the Lykan HyperSport, protagonist of one of the most mythical scenes of Fast & Furious has just gone up for auction.

The sole survivor, for the highest bidder

Enlarge

W Motors produced 10 units of the Lykan HyperSport exclusively for use in the film, but only one survived the shoot. The last remaining Lykan HyperSport stunt car, featured in scenes where stars Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker crashed into some of the UAE’s most famous skyscrapers.

The car, which was built as a stunt vehicle and you cannot legally circulate on the roads, is a piece of cinematic history and is presented as a one-of-a-kind collector’s item.

The RUF-tuned 780hp biturbo engine has been replaced by a smaller 245 hp engineProbably sourced from a Porsche Boxster or Cayman, and a manual transmission has also been added.

“We are honored to partner with W Motors to bring this piece of pop culture history to market as the first NFT (a special kind of crypto token that represents something unique) in which the buyer will take ownership of the physical asset together with the exclusive digital content, ”explains Nithin Palavalli, CEO of RubiX, the company running the auction.

How many cars have been wrecked in the Fast & Furious movies?

The highest bidder in the auction will receive an NFT package that includes a collage of exclusive images, plus unique 3D videos of the Lykan Hypersport stunt car built on chain on the RubiX blockchain with DiD security, as well as the physical Lykan HyperSport stunt car that is currently on display at the W Motors Gallery in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, engraved with an unreplicable QR code to prove ownership.

As for the car, this Lykan had the airbag, the dashboard and the infotainment system removed. The famous scene from Furious 7 was not entirely computer generated, so the car has some dings and dents. Mirrors, rear wheel center caps and even part of the engine intake were ripped off during taxiing.