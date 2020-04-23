Who denies entertainment to a girl who has not walked the street for 41 days? I have let her do cartwheels anywhere in the house (which includes my body curled up on the sofa at nine at night while we watch a movie). He has made soap bubbles on the parquet (me running behind with the mop). He has set up a city of playmobil on a side table that we had folded so that it did not get in the way (Eleonor has prohibited evictions, the figures have to stay where they are and that open table prevents me from opening a closet door). Enjoying the novelty, she changes her clothes two and sometimes even three times a day (what can I say, she is great at getting together).

Against so much childish debauchery, all I ask is that, please, when you are at the computer writing my articles, that you do not come to talk to me, ask me or teach me things. Do you fulfill your part of the deal? Of course not, but I have to admit that you are refining your interruption techniques. Today’s was so ingenious that I have recorded a video to share it. It is a technology halfway between the stone with a message thrown in the window and email.

If I had to evaluate it in the subject “Mom, Make Me Case”, I would give it an outstanding mark. The previous day I suffered a lot trying to teach him the fractions and now he brings me a post-it that says “I don’t understand decimals”. With the subject of fractions, fortunately for my little pedagogical skill, she is very wanting to eat more pizza than she has to, so she had already learned many of those nights in which I said to her: “if there are three of us, we touch a third each. ” And she: “no, because I like it more than you, I eat two thirds”. She is a dictator, but she understands math if they have to do with pizza or pie. But today he asked me in his “mail” to explain the decimals. Cold sweat. In the end, I ended up running away and the matter is for tomorrow. But we do not deviate from the subject, that the subject of today was the seasonal textile change. A month ago you asked me to take the box of summer clothes out of the closet (literally). In a house like ours, to get the summer one you have to keep the winter one, both tribes cannot coexist in the same territory, there is not enough space. I looked out the window, looked at the calendar, observed the color of the sky, and said no.

The following day, the same situation was repeated. I was adamant. On the third day, he came to ask me while I wrote on the computer. It seems to me that I denied him the whim again, but who knows what I really told him. When I got up, the box of summer clothes lay in the middle of her room, wide open, and with all those happy colors gushing out from within, like the guts of a carcassed belly. “Eleonor!” He called out, calling her name, like he was a commander. Private Eleonor reports at the command post. She wears a tank top and a chiffon skirt. I take a deep breath, point out this coup d’etat to the winter that lies on the floor of his room. “How do you explain this?” I say, in an authoritative tone. It was a rhetorical question, but he launched into an answer: “When I asked you what day spring started, you told me that March 21.” Damn, I fell back into one of his traps. Cornered, I replied, “Not in this house!”

Since then, beach dresses, navel T-shirts, miniskirts, tank tops, minishorts and flip-flops are part of their various daily outfits, as if we were in summer. Or better, as if he had just come up from a nonexistent pool, as if in his head he was preparing to go down to a beach (hundreds of kilometers from here), as if he was about to ask me for a euro for ice cream. I suspect that she, with more vision than us, has already accepted that she will not leave the house until June and, directly, has pressed the fast-forward button. When the day comes, she will be more prepared than anyone.

Other mothers at school tell me that this matter is now reaching their homes. “Although it is already temperature to make the change, until we have been given a date to remove the children, we have not decided,” says G’s mother. “Here, at least, we needed a deadline.” I don’t know, I look out the window, I check the calendar and the outside temperature and I still see between 9 and 12 degrees of temperature. In my opinion, this does not justify keeping winter clothes. The day I allowed him to take out the summer box without first saving the winter one, I caused a pitched battle between gray wool and pink cotton that is fought every day in a room where I don’t want, sorry, where I can’t get in. I do not fit.

I approach Eleonor. You are playing Minecraft (yes, again). He sees the face of “again” and he anticipates: he teaches me that it is a math game within Minecraft. Double curse! This girl begins to know me too well. They are not fractions or decimals, but well, something is something. I say, “Eleonor, I’m going to write about your box of summer clothes in my journal.” She looks at me with horror: “I don’t want to put on my winter clothes now!” “No, woman, I just want to take a picture of the disaster.” He says to me, “ah, ok”, he leaves the command on the ground and we make our way through the battlefield. “If I finish writing soon, we make the change of season,” I say. She nods like someone who agrees with the crazy people, because at least five days have passed since I say the same phrase to her; You know I will never finish working on time.

The other day I asked him what he wants to do on Sunday the 26th, the day he can finally go outside for a walk. For Eleonor, right now, the important question is not that, but which of all those summer dreams in the form of skirts and dresses is she going to wear?

