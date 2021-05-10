Fast Food Workers Reveal What You Should Never Order at Their Restaurants

Dunkin ‘Donuts

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, don’t order off the hot drinks menu — the cold beverages usually get more liquid in them. “The iced drinks do have more from what I can tell. Hot drinks have 4 sizes (small, medium, large, XL) and cold is just 3 (small medium and large). Large for iced I think is around the same size as an XL hot. ” – mCahill389

“Here’s what I can tell you about the hot / cold sizes: Hot: small – 10oz, medium – 16oz, large – 20oz, xlarge – 24oz. Iced: small – 16oz, medium – 24oz, large – 32oz.” – CoolcatMcGee666

“You also might want to steer clear of the hot chocolate. There are thickening agents in the mix, including Cellulose Gum and Xanthan Gum. I think it’s in there to make it seem creamier / milkier. Without it, it would probably be a watery product similar to any cheap hot chocolate mix you’d buy for home and mix with hot water. ” – coffeenut617