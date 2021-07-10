Fast food: the worst desserts of all time



A dessert of more than 1,700 calories per glass is simply unacceptable, its excessive consumption is associated with a high content of sugar, saturated fat, carbohydrates and sodium.

Photo: Photo by Jeswin Thomas from Pexels / Pexels

It is practically impossible to enjoy any typical element of the fast food chains: a hamburger, a sandwich, chicken nuggets and of course some french fries, without falling into the temptation to finish with a dessert. Especially considering how salty these foods can be. While a high consumption of fast foods deteriorates health significantly on many levels, culminating with some of the typical and very attractive desserts is a very bad idea! They are characterized by their excessive caloric intake that in some cases in a simple large glass of dessert we can obtain almost the total of calories for a day, they are also rich in sugars, saturated fats and additives that deteriorate health and are a direct cause of obesity.

Based on the above, we gave ourselves the task of breaking down the worst fast food desserts of all timeWhile some are worse than others in general, they are worth keeping in mind and avoiding them altogether.

1. Dairy Queen Brownie Dough Blizzard

For a time Dairy Queen ice creams were an absolute sensation, however they are simply the worst idea to take care of your health. In fact Brownie Dough Blizzard is simply the worst option on the menu and is considered # 1 dessert on the most forbidden list. The large size of this attractive ice cream has more calories than a six-piece chicken strip basket consisting of chicken strips, French fries and toast, for a total of 1,300 calories. Imagine the consequences of eating this great dish and ending up with a brownie blizzard, it is a complete excess in every way since a large glass provides 1390 calories Awesome!

Per large glass: 1,390 calories, 63 g fat (23 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 610 mg sodium, 850 g carbohydrates (7 g fiber, 139 g sugar), 26 g protein.

2. Arby´s Jamocha Shake

While it is true that Arby’s is known for its succulent burgers, its succulent dessert alternatives are not far behind and can actually be quite innovative. Such is the case of milkshakes, it draws attention their famous Jamocha shake that brings together its iconic chocolate and coffee flavors. Sure, the combination sounds simply spectacular but finishing a large glass of this drink will undoubtedly have consequences. Is the reason simple? Contains almost 1,000 calories and 141 grams of sugar, just unacceptable.

For large glasses: 950 calories, 30 g fat (19 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 700 mg sodium, 156 g carbohydrates (1 g fiber, 141 g sugar), 23 g protein.

3. Culver’s Banana Split

Some people often think that a Banana Split for dessert is a healthier option, for the simple fact of containing fruit and nuts. However, it is completely false, at Culver’s this emblematic and attractive dessert provides more than 1,300 calories, 74 grams of fat and 124 grams of sugar It is an unprecedented excess! The truth is that it is one of the most consumed fast-chain desserts, for days of extreme craving, bet on sharing it with friends or family.

For a Banana Split with 3 scoops of ice cream: 1,375 calories, 74 g fat (35.2 g saturated fat, 1.5 g trans fat), 510 mg sodium, 165 g carbohydrates (8 g fiber, 124 g sugar), 18 g protein.

4. Sonic Oreo Peanut Butter Shake

Sonic is one of the best known establishments for its beloved frozen desserts, its fame is undeniable. However the worst item on the menu is their peanut butter and Oreo shake, it’s just better to forget about it. Just thinking that this creamy and certainly irresistible drink provides more than 1,700 calories, 1,000 milligrams of sodium and 107 grams of sugar, it can upset anyone’s nerves.

Per large glass: 1,720 calories, 106 g fat (48 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 1,130 mg sodium, 168 g carbohydrates (5 g fiber, 107 g sugar), 30 g protein.

5. McDonald’s M&M McFlurry

One of the most popular and consumed fast chain desserts it’s the legendary McFlurry ice creamAlthough there are several coverage options, M & M’s is the worst idea. A normal-size glass provides 83 grams of sugar, 640 calories for a fairly small portion and to top it off it is quite rich in sodium, finally eating a dessert with more calories than a Big Mac.

Per normal size glass: 640 calories, 21 g fat (14 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 200 mg sodium, 96 g carbohydrates (2 g fiber, 83 g sugar), 13 g protein.

