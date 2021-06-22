Fast food franchises cut discounts and boost prices

Restaurant chains like McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) and KFC (YUM.N) are slashing “value” items of $ 5 or less in favor of more expensive $ 10 to $ 30 combination meals, a strategy used to increase sales and profits and offset rising food costs as the US economy reopens.

“Inexpensive” meals – sandwiches, sodas, and chip combinations priced at $ 5 or less – have long been a staple of fast food offerings.

The chains used the deals to attract bargain-conscious customers, bringing traffic to the stores. But offers priced at $ 5 or less have gotten less generous in the last 18 months.

During the pandemic, fast food gained market share over other restaurants that were forced to close as customers traversed socially distant locations to pick up a sack of burgers.

Now that the United States is reopening, those chains are selling new and more expensive sandwiches and meals to customers, a move some warn may alienate some hourly workers and other low-income customers as government subsidies decline and family restaurants reopen.

So far, the chains’ swap tactic is working, helping increase comparable sales at limited-service restaurants by 11.5% this May compared to the same month in 2019, according to data from Black Box Intelligence. Profit margins have also increased at several major chains.

“The value menu items are not really profit generators. They are designed to generate traffic, “said BTIG analyst Peter Saleh.

The pandemic also forced chains to stop developing new items. As COVID-19 cases fall in the US, chains are again releasing new sandwiches, and promoting them, to try to increase traffic, he said.