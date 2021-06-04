‘Fast food’ and fast recharging: Iberdrola with Burger King and Endesa X with McDonald’s

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated Thursday, 3 June 2021 – 15:55

The two Spanish energy companies engage in their particular ‘hamburger battle’

The McDonald’s restaurant chain and Endesa X, the subsidiary of the energy company for electric mobility, continue to develop their fast recharge plan that will require the installation of 150 chargers of 50 kW in these establishments this year throughout Spain by virtue of the agreement that both companies reached in 2019. The competition in fast food restaurants, RB Iberia (Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes restaurants), has signed a protocol to install 400 public charging poles, super fast (150kW), fast (50kW) and semi fast (22kW) in those ‘super fast’ burger temples.

McDonald’s and Endesa X have inaugurated the first charging points for electric cars in the Community of Madrid, specifically in the restaurants located in Kinpolis City of the Image and Collado Villalba (Poppy Street). The 50 kW of power of these chargers can fill up 80% of the vehicle’s battery in less than half an hour.

The American multinational is immersed in a campaign under the heading ‘Happy Change’ in which, among other initiatives on packaging and recycling, is to facilitate the electrical charging of its customers’ cars and thus push the electrical transition of mobility. You don’t even have to consume in the restaurant to use the electric pole the time necessary for our car to regain kilometers of autonomy.

For its part, Iberdrola uses its technology for the Burger King and Popeye restaurants in various ways. With regard to the automotive industry, the agreement includes 400 electric vehicle charging points this year in restaurants, geolocated and managed through the Public Recharge App of the energy company. The agreement marks a 10-year exclusive.

Iberdrola has committed to installing 100% green energy chargers (from clean sources) in some 200 Spanish restaurants of the brands of Restaurant Brands Iberia (RB Iberia) that customers can use for an approximate time between a quarter of an hour and 30 minutes. This is one more initiative within the Iberdrola’s sustainable mobility program that provides for the installation of 150,000 electric chargers in homes, companies, cities and highways.

The Iberdrola Public Recharge app incorporates verified information on all electric vehicle recharging points of all operators. From the application, users can locate the nearest charging point, as well as reserve and pay from their mobile.

The RB Iberia group has more than 500 own restaurants in Spain and is implementing an energy self-consumption plan to install photovoltaic panels in some 300 restaurants that will avoid the emission of about 6,000 tons of CO2 per year.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

