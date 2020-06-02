The retail sector is about to experience a particularly challenging stage and fast fashion could be one of the most affected branches.

The gradual opening of stores and malls only marks the beginning of a stage of larger challenges, which must be overcome with a special strategy so as not to lose more than is already estimated.

The fall of the greats

A recent GlobalData report reveals that global spending in the retail industry falls 3 percent during 2020, equivalent to approximately 549 billion dollars.

In this sense, it is worth quoting data from the US Census Bureau, which warns that the category with the strongest drop in sales has been that of clothing and accessories, with a sales contraction of 78.8 percent; followed by electronics, which has had a sales contraction of 60 percent; while the home furnishings and accessories category has seen a 58 percent contraction.

With this in mind, it is expected that one of the most affected sectors is that of fast fashion. In fact, the numbers of the big firms in the sector demonstrate this.

At the beginning of last March, it was estimated that the four global giants of fashion retail, Inditex, H&M, Fast Retailing and Gap, would have lost 29 thousand 552 million dollars of your market capitalization.

Specifically, it was estimated that H&M sales would have plummeted 46 percent during March due to the closing of 70 percent for the first time of approximately 5 thousand stores of this brand in the world.

Death at the hands of Generation Z

This slowdown could be exacerbated when considering the habits of the next generation of consumers, whose purchasing habits gained more strength amid the pandemic.

We are talking about Generation Z, who have an ideology particularly contrary to what fashion meant for older buyers and who profess a special attachment to the circular economy.

When confinement was part of the reality of most markets around the world, the rate of consumption of new clothing slowed down naturally; What came into view was the considerable increase in the increase in recycling, reuse and resale of garments.

The principle of the circular economy gained special relevance both due to the forced quarantine and the need of consumers to save.

Making garments last as long as possible before being discarded became the norm, a trend that for several years has been driven by members of Generation Z.

Good because of the economic weakness that will remain after the epidemic as well as the feeling of fragility about well-being, people will try to save more, improve their quality of life with few resources and adopt habits, generally “low cost”.

While millennials will continue to buy few products, the demand now will be for them to last longer, while being responsible to the environment and society.

The greats join

The trend has been read by giants in the retail sector. For example, Walmart announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with thredUP, an e-commerce platform that specializes in second-hand fashion.

Specifically, there are about 750 thousand items from thredUP that will be available through a special section dedicated to the fashion e-tailer on the Walmart website. It is an agreement that the firm itself has estimated with a potential of 32 billion dollars.

The platform is described as the largest second-hand fashion store on the web and, among its distinctive features, it stands out that it allows people to buy and sell used clothing for women and children, as detailed by TechCrunch.

The movement is clear. Walmart will seek to conquer digital consumers, who are largely young, looking for lower-priced second-hand products.

Just look at what happened in Spain. During the first week of activity, the wallapop platform registered an increase in second-hand offer of 40 percent compared to previous weeks, while the interest in these products increases by 10 percent each week.

Logic goes against what fast fashion professed for decades. The brands in the sector are obliged to readjust their business model, otherwise they could disappear at the hands of the next generation of consumers who do not see fashion as a way to fit into a group, but as a way of creating identity regardless of the life time of your garments. There might be the key to survival.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299