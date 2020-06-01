About four years ago and two years ago, two extraordinarily bright flares of light were observed whose characteristics did not agree well with those of the more frequent types of supernovae. The one in 2016 occurred around 500 million years ago, in a dwarf galaxy; that of 2018 occurred more than 3 billion years ago. It was in May of this year, however, that very detailed analyzes of those observations have been published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters and Astrophysical Journal. Both events have been included in a new category of transient cosmic phenomena, enunciated just a few years ago, the fast blue optical transient phenomena (FBOT). Not many known specimens have been discovered over the past few years.

The analyzes published now explain not only the properties of the visible light of these two events (the predominance in their visible light of the blue frequencies explains part of the name of their class), but in radio waves (that of 2018) and in waves radio and X-ray (2016). The two new examples thus add to the only FBOT that until now had been observed not only in visible light, but in radio waves and X-rays: AT2018COW or, by that COW that appears in its technical name, “La Vaca”. An FBOT as close as that, in our cosmic neighborhood, has never been detected before (it was in 2018). It aroused much interest; Numerous studies of its characteristics have been published. The 2018 phenomenon that has just been released is called ZTF18abvkwla: “The Koala”, then. The one from 2016 is called CRTS-CSS161010 J045834-081803 or, shortly, CSS161010.

FBOTs are still very puzzling. It is not known with certainty what is the source of these very powerful energy outbreaks that are triggered so quickly: they rise very fast to the peak of the radiation intensity, which occurs in a few days, and they also descend very quickly from there (hence what of fast in his name); a supernova, on the other hand, takes more than two weeks to reach its peak. This speed explains how difficult it is to detect such a phenomenon; It has only been possible with the entry into service of astronomical means specially designed to capture rapid transitory phenomena.

The Cow expelled a large amount of matter at a high speed, one-tenth the speed of light. However, El Koala and, above all, CSS161010 clearly outperformed La Vaca. As the researchers report, CSS161010 generated a massive flow of matter (between one hundredth and one tenth of the mass of the Sun) at enough speed so that the relativistic effects were already moderately significant: it accelerated gas and particles into space to a speed of around half the speed of light, somewhat faster than the flow of El Koala, also considerably faster than that of La Vaca (so-called gamma-ray bursts drive particles at even higher speeds, but the total amount of mass they expel is much less). “Almost two years have passed before we finally understood what we had seen, how rare it is,” says Raffaella Margutti, one of the authors of the CSS161010 study.

What seemed like a failure was a discovery

It seems that in these three particularly well-studied FTBOs a “central engine” intervened, that is, a black hole or a highly magnetized neutron star (a magnetar) where matter fell, with the consequent creation of the rapid jets of matter that have been observed in the FTBO trio.

Deanne Coppejans and her collaborators from various research centers, the team that has analyzed the observations of CSS161010, think that it was a mid-engine explosion linked to a parent star that retained much of its hydrogen cover and that it would have followed a very infrequent evolution. That of CSS161010 is the first relativistic flow expelled known to be rich in hydrogen (the also swift but sub-relativist of La Vaca was also rich in hydrogen; as for that of El Koala, its content of that element is not clear). Since the jets are expected to occur preferably in stars that have lost their hydrogen envelope, this would be a new and rare type of explosion driven by a central engine, write Coppejans and his collaborators, well differentiated from the known ones.

Long gamma-ray bursts are a form, also infrequent compared to the general case, of a core-collapse supernova (the final explosion of a high-mass star whose core eventually collapses, creating a black hole or neutron star), a way in which accretion of matter must take place over a black hole that forms in the center, with the consequent emission of jets of matter. Anna Ho leads the team that has presented ZTF18abvkwla. They observed that the radio emission from El Koala ended up resembling with time those of long gamma-ray bursts and was as intense as in them, much more than that of La Vaca, so they looked for a gamma-ray burst that was associated The Koala, but they did not find it (gamma rays have not been observed in CSS161010 either). «When I reduced [es decir, procesó] the data, I thought I had made a mistake, “says this astronomer from the California Institute of Technology. But it was not like that. And we already know that the jets from these FBOTs carry much more mass than those from gamma-ray bursts.

There could be another mechanism that drives FBOTs other than a star burst, for example the fragmentation of a star by tidal forces originating from an intermediate mass black hole. The team that has studied CSS161010 does not rule out that this may be the cause of this FBOT, although it does not lean towards it.

But, of course, only as more FBOT are detected will it be possible to know more about them.

