‘Fast and Furious’ will have a spin-off about Cipher (Charlize Theron)

Regardless of whether or not you have the interest to see Fast and furious 9, there are two situations that nobody can deny. The first, that the feature film is driving the film industry after more than a year of nightmare caused by the pandemic. The second: we are facing one of the most successful franchises in entertainment today. Universal knows very well that it has a gold mine on its hands and in no way will it say goodbye to it.

We know that the main saga of Fast and furious will end with the eleventh feature film. However, it is clear that the franchise will explore new narrative directions with the help of several spin-offs. One of them, in fact, already saw the light during 2019: Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. Well, another movie is already “cooking” and will star Cipher, the villain played by Charlize Theron.

According to information from Variety, Vin Diesel has several screenwriters working on the Cipher spin-off. The topic arose precisely because Charlize Theron gave them an interview to talk about the current affairs of their career. In addition to her recent appearance in Fast and Furious 9, the actress has other projects going on. For example, the sequel to The Old Guard, whose script is already finished on Netflix and filming will begin in early 2022.

Now, if the script of the spin-off with Cipher it is just being written, we will surely have to wait several years to see it on the big screen. Additionally, Universal’s next Fast and Furious efforts will focus on the production of the last two films. In fact, the goal of the production company is to record both at the same time. As Vin Diesel stated to ComicBook, Fast and Furious 10 is coming in February 2023, while the final end will wait exactly one year later (February 2024).

The original plan was for both productions to see the light before the last scheduled dates. Nevertheless, the health crisis got in the way and ruined everything. “We were supposed to release this movie [Fast and Furious 9] last year, before the pandemic. So I guess what’s different about this release is that we’ve been in development and pre-production for Fast and Furious 10. “

