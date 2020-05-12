May 11, 2020 | 9:08 pm

Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), sent this Monday a diplomatic note to the Government of the United States, through its Embassy in Mexico, regarding the “Fast and Furious” operation.

“This operation (Fast and furious), as recognized by the Department of Justice in the report published in 2012, involved the transfer of more than 2,000 firearms that entered national territory with the purpose of being tracked to have intelligence information on the illegal sale of arms in Mexico, ”said the chancellor in a video that was shared through his Twitter account.

Ebrard assured that some of the weapons that entered the territory were used to perpetrate criminal acts in Mexico, the United States and even “third countries”.

He accused that the illegal trafficking of arms to Mexico has grown in recent years.

He argued that the Andrés Manuel López Obrador government is interested in knowing the information gathered about the detainees and about the weapons seized in the operation.

On Friday, May 8, the federal government announced during the president’s morning conference that it would claim related to the “Fast and Furious” operation that happened in the Felipe Calderón administration.

The head of the Executive said that the United States authorities would have to ask for forgiveness if the cooperation of US officials in the plan, developed between 2009 and 2011, was demonstrated.

“Given the good relationship that exists with the United States and the agreements in force, I would see no inconvenience or obstacle to having that information,” he added.

In 2016, the US Department of Justice released thousands of documents about the “Fast and Furious” investigation to a committee in Congress. Both former President Calderón (2006-2012) and Barack Obama (2009-2017) denied having knowledge of the plan, led by the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and federal prosecutors in Arizona.

