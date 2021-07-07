Fast and Furious: There is going to be a spin-off focused on the character of Charlize Theron

One of the most endless franchises in Hollywood today is The Fast and the Furious. The first one was released in 2001 and twenty years later it continues with the same force of the first day. The reality is that there is still a lot of juice to get out of this lemon tree. The tenth film in this saga is already in preparation and will be released in two parts. Additionally, there is going to be a sequel to the spin-off Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83% and a spin-off focusing on female characters is in the works.

We now know that another spin-off is in the works. Variety reported (via Heroic Hollywood) that Vin Diesel himself told them he has screenwriters working on a spin-off centered on Cipher, the villain played by Charlize Theron. That character first appeared in the eighth movie and was revealed to be behind the villain in the sixth. The actress returned to play that villain in Fast and Furious 9 – 65%. What we don’t know is if she will do the same in this spin-off. It is highly probable that yes, but it is not confirmed. We also do not know if this film will have any relationship with the spin-off focused on the female characters of the franchise. It is a possibility that should not be completely ruled out until we have more information about it.

Speaking of the ninth film, here is the official synopsis in case you are not up to date with this franchise and want to know what the protagonists of this lucrative and unstoppable franchise are facing this time:

Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks in that tranquility. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and the best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob.

On the other hand, we also know that not everything is honey with flakes on the set of Fast and furious. Two weeks ago we learned that the relationship of Vin Diesel with Dwayne Johnson has not been without its setbacks. Diesel revealed in an interview with Men’s Health that he got into a fight with Johnson because he wanted to pressure him to act his best:

He was a difficult character to embody, the character of Hobbs. My focus at the time was very demanding to help bring that performance where it needed to be. As a producer he was saying: okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force audience members in this movie world to regard his character as someone they don’t know – Hobbs hits you. like a ton of bricks. That’s something I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes at that point, I could push a lot. Not Fellinesco, but he would do whatever he had to do to get performances in whatever he was producing.

Things did not stop there. There was a rumor that the actor did not remain silent in the face of the attacks and basically gave him to understand that it was the donkey talking about ears:

The Rock told Vin on the set of Fast and Furious that the one who should take acting classes is him.

And as we know, he should also take some singing because the actor is dying to go out in a musical:

I’m dying to do a musical so yeah, I would! All my life I’ve really wanted to do a musical! I was this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but in the end we didn’t. My family is artistic, and I am blessed to have that and [por] being in a family that supports all these crazy dreams. I would encourage everyone to support people who want to think outside the box and dream of the impossible because there is great beauty in that.

