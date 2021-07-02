Fast and Furious: Paul Walker’s character could return in the last two films of the saga – .

One of the most important stars in the entire Fast and Furious saga – 53% is Paul Walker, since the story would begin to emerge from the fact that his character, Brian O’Conner, a policeman infiltrated in clandestine races looking for subjects dangerous, he would begin a close relationship with those involved, to the point of becoming part of his family and getting them to support him in various missions.

Although he carried all the leading role with Vin Diesel, the tragedy of 2013 generated important changes within the saga seeking to treat the character of Walker with respect. The car accident that took the actor’s life emerged right in the middle of the production of Fast and Furious 7 – 79%, so the writers rearranged some things to justify the absence of the character in the future ending the film with the actor’s stuntmen, and even with the special participation of one of his brothers.

Although it was clear that Brian wanted to continue with a calm and safe life in order to enjoy the family that he had started with his wife and children, it still seems that there are loose ends where there is no exact explanation why he has not returned to get closer to his old friends. Truth be told, such an explanation is completely unnecessary because the public understands it, but it seems Justin Lin feels a responsibility to do so.

During a recent interview with Cine Pop, the director of Fast and Furious 9 – 65% explained that since his arrival at the project he has not stopped thinking about how and in what way he will bring the character back with due respect to Paul’s memory. In his words, the fact that before his arrival the idea that he is still alive has been raised, it has become his responsibility to think about what he will do with him.

Obviously, Paul and his character Brian are the heart and soul of how we can move forward, and that’s something I take very seriously. Bringing him back is something I think about every day. As we get closer to the final chapter, it’s a conversation I’m having. And I think about this possibility every day. But I know that the decision to keep the character alive in the universe was made while I was gone. So I have to be respectful of that decision. I need to feel good and have confidence in whatever it is that hopefully we end up doing.

Both the production and the other actors, as well as the Walker family itself have been positive with the idea that the role of Paul is retaken. One way would be to repeat the strategy of using their stuntmen or their own siblings if it is only a spontaneous appearance, or make use of digital technology to at least recreate their face, although it is recognized that despite the fact that the advances have been great, something strange continues to be noticed; what has become clear with the rejuvenation of characters from other films.

Whatever decision they make, if they decide to return to Brian in the middle of the plot, his return must be epic and heroic, continuing with his essence from the first installment. It is worth mentioning that last April, Lin commented that, although the character of Paul is still alive in the film universe, it was a problem for him, because that only means that his presence must be demonstrated in some way and with great respect. The saga still has two pending films, so it is possible that we will see O’Conner again in either of the two.