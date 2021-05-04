Fast and furious: Michelle Rodríguez forced to rewrite the script to avoid sexism – Tomatazos

Some of you may be too young to remember, but Fast and Furious – 53% was originally about car thieves. In 2001, times were different and few cared about female representation in the cinema, however, Michelle Rodriguez did and the actress remembers how she forced the scriptwriters of that first film to rewrite her character to avoid falling into a sexist view.

At a cast meeting arranged by Entertainment Weekly, the actress Michelle Rodriguez He recalled how he put the writers of Fast and Furious in check when he asked to give more depth to Letty, his character. The interpreter did not want to be simply a “trophy girlfriend” for the character of Dominic (Vin Diesel) and threatened to leave the project if the writers did not heed. Remember a specific case:

I remember having to fight over a scene where Letty gets into a fight, because I felt like you don’t sit down and let your guys do it without getting your hands dirty. If you don’t, then what are you, a model? That doesn’t work where I come from. I had to fight for it and I remember hitting one of the guys by accident. It was horrible. I did the same on Girlfriend and Avatar. I didn’t mean to, I’m just really bad at it.

This isn’t the first time Rodriguez has talked about the female characters in the fastest movie franchise. In the past, he publicly threatened to drop the series if producers didn’t start showing more interest in them. Despite this, it was unknown that he had had that kind of participation in the script of the original film, which was written by Gary Scott Thompson, Erik berquist and David Ayer.

The producer of the saga, Neal moritz, explained that they welcomed Rodríguez’s ideas because it was always their intention to make a film that was, not only credible, in terms of how criminal groups work on the street, but that was empowering for all kinds of people and because it was important to hear what she had to say since the script was written solely by men.

Obviously the characters were written by men, so it was nice to have that kind of a feminine perspective and really try to address it in depth. We wanted everyone to be empowered, whether they were white, black, Hispanic, male, female, none of that mattered to us.

Twenty years after that first film, and eight more films, only from the main franchise and without taking into account the spin-offs, the saga is one of the most emblematic of those two decades and has grossed US $ 5.891 million dollars at the level against a budget more than six times smaller. There are still no plans for movies or series starring women, but they have an increasing presence in the franchise. Fast & Furious 9 will hit theaters on June 25 in the United States and in some international markets it will arrive a month before that date.

