Fast and Furious is already preparing another movie. They don’t get tired!

The Fast and Furious saga already enjoys the fame of its ninth installment, but not satisfied with that, it already thinks of a spin-off of the franchise.

Girl Power! This motto has become famous in Hollywood, since the active participation of women in the films has become a requirement. In search of that female empowerment, the saga of Fast and furious you are already looking for a production with this specialized approach. Both the production and the cast welcome the creation of this project.

One of those who spoke about the idea was the actor and rapper, Ludacris, who has been part of the cast of the franchise. “The girls need a spin-off.” That’s what a spin-off needs. All the bad women who are in this movie, that’s what they deserve ”, said the interpreter.

This tape would have everything ready. This universe has formed a luxurious female cast, even recently added to Charlize Theron as one of his main villains, so the issue of pulling a plot would not be a difficulty.

Since the first feature film, the characters have been key pieces in the story. The first clear example, perhaps, was that of Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Letty, since always, showing that a girl can also be at full throttle in car and action sequences.

Letty (Michelle Rodríguez) has been in six of the nine films in the saga

For its part, Jordana Brewster, which personified Mia Toretto, sister in the argument of Dominic (Vin Diesel) Y Jakob (John Cena), spoke about the idea of ​​the spin-off. These were his statements:

“It would be great, I have heard those rumors. Yes, I think that would be amazing. Think of all the people we could bring back Eva mendes, Helen mirren, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel Y Michelle Rodriguez. It would be really cool. I can’t speak in discussions, but I think it would be great, so fingers crossed. “

Mia was, in the sequence, the wife of Brian O’Conner, who was brought to life by the late Paul Walker.

Theron’s character, Cipher, would be the axis of said product. There are not many details about this idea yet, but it seems to be very serious in the corridors of Universal studios.

