Fast and Furious cast wants a Transformers crossover

One of the cast members of Fast and Furious requested a meeting between the series and Transformers, after a crossover with Jurassic Park was rumored.

Everything is getting out of control! Fast and furious It is one of the most popular movie sagas of all time. Despite not being liked by some, the franchise has managed, with great success, to renew for nine installments, with no plans to stop. However, what started as a story of street racing and ghetto crime now touched on international intelligence agencies, powerful criminal conspiracies, and more.

In fact, in the trailer for the next film it is seen how two of the characters go into space, breaking the boundaries that the plot once had. As it is, the crazy ideas around the turn this sequence can take no longer stop.

A few months ago, while news and content about FF9, social networks and the press published a topic with force. Apparently there was some interest in the argument meeting that of Jurassic park… Dinosaurs at full throttle? That was the idea that was being discussed. However, this has so far not gone from a rumor.

Although it is, the alarms have not gone off and now a member of the cast reactivated them. Tyrese Gibson, who plays Roman pierce, talked about another crossover that he would like to see before prehistoric people are involved in the plot.

“I don’t know about that, man. I’m thinking that the crossover would be more with Transformers than with Jurassic Park. Cars that turn into robots and vice versa. We can do that in the beginning and then get to the dinosaurs, “he said.

It should be noted that the actor also played a role in the saga of Cybertron. In these films he gave life to the military Robert Epps.

On the other hand, Fast and furious 9 It will hit theaters on July 2.

Source: Comicbook.com