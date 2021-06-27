Fast and Furious actress talks about lack of inclusion in British cinema

Fast and Furious actress Nathalie Emmanuel that British industry does not welcome black and mixed-race British talent.

While speaking to Essence about her upcoming film Fast and Furious 9, the actress known for her role in the Game of Thrones series spoke about why audiences now see so many UK actors of color on screen.

“British industry hasn’t always embraced us, and I think a lot of black and mixed people like me have come to America because the opportunities just weren’t here for us,” Emmanuel said. “And sadly, what happened is that America has lost a lot of black talent.”

The actress said that despite calls for greater inclusion, the British entertainment industry does not listen or respond to demands for change, at least not in the way that Hollywood does.

“It’s not like we hadn’t been asking for this for many years, it was just falling on dead ears,” he said.

Emmanuel went on to acknowledge that representation barriers still exist in Hollywood for black actors, but that “while it also has its problems, and as we continue to call for a necessary and important change in the US, there are more possibilities on the other side of the world. puddle. for black actors it means that black British will continue to make the leap. “

“I think, frankly, that America has a lot more opportunities for people of all backgrounds and all kinds of similar people,” he said. “The industry is bigger, so more is being done and there is room for more people.”

During the interview, she also shared what it feels like to be a source of black representation and an actress that young black people can look at and see for themselves.

“It’s always very comforting when someone comes up to me and says, ‘Oh my daughter, she hated her hair, she hated her skin, she hated these things about herself and then she saw you. And then, now she likes it, she loves herself, “said the actress.

While Emmanuel’s on-screen presence can be meaningful to both young and old viewers, the Fast and Furious franchise star said getting those responses is also personally meaningful.

“It literally makes me want to cry because I was that girl, so the fact that it could be that to someone else is lovely,” she said.

