The film “Fast and Furious 9,” an ode to automobiles, got off to a good start by topping the box office in the United States and Canada this weekend, while the horror film “A Quiet Place 2” continues its hot streak. .

The latest installment in the “Fast and the Furious” saga, focused on spectacular car chases, reunites actors Vin Diesel, who plays a speed fanatic and sports car enthusiast, and his wife, Michelle Rodríguez. on the screen.

In its first screening weekend, the action film has made $ 70 million in theaters in the United States and Canada from Friday to Sunday, according to preliminary figures from the specialized company Exhibitor Relations.

It is the largest theatrical release since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States, according to the specialized media Deadline and Variety.

“Fast and Furious 9” thus dethroned the horror film “A Silent Place 2”, directed by John Krasinski, which continued its momentum with 6.2 million dollars in revenue, which allowed it to exceed 136 million dollars in five weeks in theaters.

Another sequel, the comedy “Hard to Care 2,” despite lousy reviews, ranks third with $ 4.9 million and $ 26 million in two weeks.

The children’s film “Peter Rabbit: Runaway Rabbit” and its little rodents are close behind, coming in fourth with just under $ 4.9 million and $ 29 million in three weeks in theaters.

“Cruella,” starring Emma Stone in the title role, grossed $ 3.7 million and $ 71 million in five weeks, putting it in fifth place.

They are also in the top ten figures:

“The Conjuring: The devil made me do it”: 2.9 million dollars and 59 million dollars in four weeks of projection “In the neighborhood”: 2.2 million and 24 million in 3 weeks “Spirit: El Indomable”: 1 million and 16 million in four weeks “12 Mighty Orphans”: 591,000 dollars and 2.3 million in three weeks “Nobody”: 560,000 dollars and 27 million in 14 weeks

Fast & Furious News: Fast & Furious 10 & 11 to be shot together

jcp