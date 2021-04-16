Fast and Furious 9: Vin Diesel says Paul Walker chose John Cena from the afterlife – Tomatazos

Against all odds, the saga that began with Fast and Furious – 53% became one of the highest grossing and popular with the public, even creating spin-offs such as Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83%. Of course, we are far from those gang members with a heart of gold, because with each new sequel the moments of action have been surpassed in visual effects and unreality. However, that is exactly what fans expect from these titles and with the premiere of the new trailer for Fast and furious 9 You can be sure that those involved expect to say goodbye with a flourish.

If something is true about the franchise, it is that over the years it was able to attract important celebrities and many others popular with the public, thus achieving a balance between presences such as Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron with those of Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson. . On the other hand, it is to be recognized how much everyone committed to continue the work after the death of Paul Walker, which mainly affected Vin Diesel, since their relationship was just as close to that presented in the movies.

Since Walker’s departure, Dominic Toretto’s interpreter has not hesitated to include him in conversations about the aftermath. In fact, it seems that Diesel considers that in one way or another his friend takes care of him from the afterlife and makes sure that he takes the right path when it comes to Fast and furious. According comicbook.com, during a recent press conference to promote Fast and furious 9, the actor commented that adding John Cena to the cast was thanks to a sign from beyond:

I remember once we got closer to the start of production, Justin [Lin] and I talked about how distressing it would be to assign a new Toretto, Toretto’s brother.

There are so many different directions you can take. And I remember John Cena walking into this sanctuary of Dom that I have where I go to meditate and train and get into Dom’s state of mind. And I remember John walking in and … call it crazy, but I remember feeling like Pablo, Paul Walker, had. sent. I remember talking to Justin that night and saying, “My gut and my heart feel like this was predestined.”

The unexpected departure of Walker was added to the history of the franchise and out of respect it was decided that his character Brian O’Conner would remain alive, but away from the criminal world in order to lead a quiet life with his family. Right in the new trailer for Fast and furious 9 We can see Dom remembering his old friend as he must face his brother, played by Cena, who seems to have a grudge against him for abandoning him. The great theme that unifies the entire franchise has always been the family, so it is not strange that we finally get closer to the mystery that is Dom through this new character.

Cipher, played by Charlize Theron, she will return as the enemy to win in this sequel, but this time she will have Toretto’s younger brother named Jakob, who has his own desire for revenge. For now, not much more of the story is known, but the rumor about going into space seems to be confirmed in the trailer, as well as the expected return of Han (Sung Kang) and Mia (Jordana Brewster).

It is expected that Fast and furious 9 hits the big screen in the middle of this year and if all goes well it could be one of the films in charge of improving the economic aspect of theaters affected by the pandemic. On the other hand, and if Diesel does not change his mind, this sequel will set the tone for the great farewell to the franchise that would take place in two more parts, thus ending with 11 films. Of course, that does not mean that other projects do not exist to fill that void, such as the animated series of Netflix Fast & Furious: Spy Racers which is about to premiere its fourth season, as well as a possible sequel to Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw with the original cast.

