Fast and Furious 9 to break box office record in pandemic this weekend – Tomatazos

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic led major studios to postpone the releases of their blockbusters, and in the case of Universal Pictures, more than a year after the date on which it would originally hit theaters, Fast and Furious 9 – 65% are preparing to sweep the box office this weekend.

According to Variety, the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious saga raised US $ 7.1 million in the preview on Thursday, so it is predicted that in its opening weekend it will manage to raise between US $ 60 – 70 million at the box office. local (United States and Canada), a figure with which it will exceed the record set by A Quiet Place Part II – 93%, who made $ 48.3 million in their first weekend.

If it is compared with the proceeds from previous installments of Fast and Furious we will realize that it is not the best debut for the franchise, but since it is a theatrical debut in the era of Covid-19, we must consider it a huge success for Universal . Fast and Furious 8 – 67% raised $ 98.8 million in their first weekend; Fast and furious 7 – 79% US $ 147.2 million.

What you are expected to collect Fast and furious 9 is closer to what the spin-off Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw achieved – 83%, $ 60 million, but as already said before, that’s not bad news, at least it is not in the age of the Covid, and this is partly because in Canada cinemas have not yet recovered as in the United States, and not all Americans feel safe to go to the movies yet.

Before hitting theaters in the United States, Fast and furious 9 It has already raised almost US $ 300 million in international markets, thanks to its premiere in countries such as Australia, South Korea, New Zealand and, above all, China, a country that in the past has proven to be full of fans of the saga. delivery brought him US $ 200 million.

Fast and Furious 9 is directed by Justin Lin, and again stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Leticia “Letty” Ortiz; Tyrese Gibson as Roman “Rome” Pearce; and Nathalie Emmanuel as Megan Ramsey, among others. Also joining the cast was John Cena, who will play Jakob Toretto, brother of the protagonist.

Paul Walker, one of the protagonists of the saga, passed away before finishing the filming of Fast and furious 7, but according to Diesel, his spirit told him that John Cena he was the one to be the new Toretto in the saga. These were his words at a press conference (via Comic Book):

There are so many different directions you can take. And I remember John Cena walking into this sanctuary of Dom that I have where I go to meditate and train and get into Dom’s state of mind. And I remember John walking in and… call it crazy, but I remember feeling like Paul Walker sent him. I remember talking to Justin that night and saying, ‘My gut and my heart feel like this was predestined.’

Vin Diesel, in addition to being in charge of Fast and Furious after the departure of Brian O Conner for the death of Paul walker, is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it voices Groot, the alien who looks like a tree. Has had appearances in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. In 2020 Diesel also intended to start a new superhero saga starring him, Bloodshot – 47%, but it was released just before the cinemas closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and it became a big box office failure.