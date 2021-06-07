Fast and Furious 9 to be premiered at Cannes 2021 – Tomatazos

No one would have guessed it, but the saga that started the Fast and the Furious – 53% has gone further than ever. The ninth film in the franchise, Fast & Furious 9 – 70%, will be part of the Cannes Festival line-up. The event that brings together some of the most anticipated European titles of the year has opened a space for the blockbuster of one of the highest-grossing film franchises of the last 20 years.

According to Variety, the surprise title that Thierry Fremaux, the director of the Cannes Film Festival, had prepared for its programming turned out to be Fast & Furious 9 – 70%. The object of ridicule for several years now, the action saga is undoubtedly a strange decision to be part of the offer of that event. The film will be part of a show program and obviously not one of the different competitions.

Given that the pandemic has forced the Universal studio to give its film a staggered release, there are already indications that it is one of the highest grossing in the post-pandemic. Its collection has reached US $ 250 million internationally and with only its passage through Asia. China has been the most important market. Perhaps this gives more or less a reason to have it and use it as an incentive to win back audiences in French theaters.

A few weeks ago, Fremaux had advanced to that medium that a “planetary blockbuster” was going to take place in the Cannes 2021 program. This sparked speculation that turned, almost entirely, between Dune, by Denis Villeneuve, and Eternals by the director Chloé Zhao. No one expected that it was actually going to be about Toretto’s fast cars in the ninth installment of that action franchise.

Fast and Furious 9 returns to tell the story of Toretto (Vin Diesel), who will have to return to his old ways after his brother (John Cena), dumbbells with his enemies. Although for a long time it was said as a joke, it seems that the declarations of the director of Cannes confirm that, as the second trailer of the film pointed out, the saga will go from the planet to space in this installment and hence it is the “planetary blockbuster ”.

The film will not be the only long-awaited action installment to hit major festivals. The aforementioned Dune, an adaptation of the science fiction novel of the same name, will be part of the Venice Film Festival program. Meanwhile, Universal has other awards season bets from the French city with other long-awaited titles like Wes Anderson’s French Chronicle. It remains to be seen if the Cannes public is interested in speedy car races.

Despite its premiere at Cannes 2021, a festival that will take place between July 6 and 17, in Mexico we will have to wait for Fast and furious 9 until June 24, when it is scheduled to premiere in theaters. The saga will not end there as it has been confirmed that there will be two other films that will continue with the story. Similarly, there is a spin-off franchise that debuted two years ago with Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83%.

