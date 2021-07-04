Fast and Furious 9 surpasses US $ 100 million at the box office – .

As expected, Fast & Furious 9 – 65% is one of the best releases in the pandemic era and has broken box office records since its first weekend on the bill. It debuted with an impressive $ 30 million on its first day and then with a total of $ 70 million as its first weekend gross in theaters in the United States. However, the movie that is characterized as a high-speed car-filled action show has not stopped and does not look like it will anytime soon. The ninth installment in the franchise continues to heat up the summer movie season and has taken the job seriously.

Movie theaters have been closed for most of the past year, and only in recent months have there been positive signs of improvement at the box office as some chains have returned to operation or because others have expanded the capacity of people who can receive . Anyway, A Quiet Place Part II – 93%, from the Paramount studio, started a big improvement and, in that moment, registered the best opening weekend since the pandemic began (and even its total collection). The crown was not going to last long once Vin Diesel and company arrived, and it is clear to us that this is just the beginning of what the film could achieve by the time it leaves the billboard.

In the domestic aspect of the box office, and thanks to the holiday of July 4, Fast and furious 9 It has gained the attention of all the people who are going to the movies and thanks to this it already amounts to more than US $ 100 million. In fact, Box Office Mojo reports that the film currently has a gross of US $ 110 million in the United States alone (via Heroic Hollywood). To bear in mind, this movie was released on June 25 so it barely took a week to break records at the box office.

On the other hand, the sequel to A Quiet Place – 98% have a total of US $ 140 million in the United States and its premiere was on May 28. More than a month after hitting theaters, it is something obvious that it will be surpassed although at the time it was the one that attracted attention for the way in which it triumphed against all odds. In the same way, its global collection has already been surpassed by that of the action tape, which is very close to doubling the amount.

Fast and furious 9 It already looked promising since its international launch, which took place in South Korea on May 19. It soon arrived in China and became a massive success: in its first weekend it raised US $ 128 million according to The Numbers data and so far it stands at US $ 215 million in total. In South Korea the collection is lower but just as important; At the time of this note, it has taken US $ 19 million.

Now that Dom’s gang has exceeded expectations, all attention continues to be on the Fast and Furious franchise to see how far it can go as it is still relatively new to the card. For now, Fast and furious 9 It has a global box office of US $ 446 million that will surely increase after this long weekend in the United States by July 4 since people will have free the next day.

The support that the film has received is the best proof that, despite the pandemic, the big screen occupies an important place among people’s favorite activities and cinemas will not die as has been repeated so much in the last year due to the closing of the premises that are dedicated to this. Perhaps in other places it is not moving as fast as in Asia or North America, but the success of the film shows that there is still much to see and that the situation will continue to improve in the future.

