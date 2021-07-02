Fast and Furious 9: John Cena was a limo driver and slept in his car before achieving success as a wrestler



John Cena turned to weights because his classmates bullied him because of the way he dressed.

Currently we all know that John Cena is an actor and one of the highest paid wrestlers in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). But Few of us know about his beginnings and what had to happen before he could enjoy the honeys of success.

John Cena is a man who today has great recognition, it seems that everything has gone very well in his life, but behind him there are a series of experiences that have shaped his character as a person and as a professional.

CNBC Make It published some of the activities the star did before reaching fame.

One of the first bad experiences was during school, where John was harassed by his peers for his particular concept of clothing, reason that made him approach the gym to dedicate himself to lifting weights.

He got his first job after high school, when he began working as a limo driver in Boston. Assures that He was not a good driver and that in his first service he arrived three hours late because it was lost.

Seeking better fortune, he moved from West Newbury, Massachusetts to Los Angeles in 1999, hoping to pursue an acting career.

Before reaching the top, he worked at Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach to make ends meet, but his pay, being low, was quickly spent. Cena assures that he did not want to return home, because his father predicted that he would return defeated with his tail between his legs.

He also experienced homelessness. “I slept in my car for a while, which turned out to be a very spacious 1991 Lincoln Town Car,” recalls Cena. “I had my clothes in the trunk and slept in the back seat.”

The F9 actor remembers working from 4:00 a.m. to midnight, taking advantage of the gym facilities between shifts: “I would wake up, use the changing rooms and shower and repeat the process again”he told The US Sun.

Spending time at the gym paid off, while working out a trainer suggested that he try wrestling. He began fighting professionally with Ultimate Pro Wrestling in California before signing a contract with WWE.

Cena made his WWE debut in 2000 and today has 16 World Champion titles. Sand became the highest paid wrestler in WWE And remember, the first thing you bought with your check was a 1989 Jeep Wrangler.

Cena has also successfully ventured into Hollywood. He currently appears in the film “Fast and Furious 9”, a franchise of NBC Universal with a value of almost $ 6,000 million, where he plays Jacob Toretto, younger brother of the protagonist Dominic, played by Vin Diesel.

Cena gets little rest and says that she has never taken more than two days off from work and that she plans to never retire. “I just know that it’s going to end at some point, so I want to enjoy it all.”says the one who today enjoys a successful career.

